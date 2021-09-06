Avril Lavigne looks sensational in neon cut-out crop top as she poses alongside boyfriend Mod Sun The Canadian singer has a fabulous sense of style!

Avril Lavigne has been delighting fans with more and more photos of her and boyfriend Mod Sun, and her latest social media picture showcases her fabulous fashion sense too!

Over the weekend, the Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture of herself and her partner backstage ahead of his show.

In the picture, Avril looked stylish dressed in a neon orange crop top featuring cut-out details, which was teamed with a pair of camouflage trousers and a buckled belt, and black boots.

VIDEO: Avril Lavigne looks incredible during trip to the beach

The singer had her arm wrapped around her shirtless boyfriend ahead of his big night, who looked stylish in a pair of sunglasses and jeans.

The star later joined Mod Sun on stage, sharing photos of them singing together on her feed.

Just last month, Avril and Mod celebrated their anniversary with a romantic picnic. While the notoriously private couple didn't reveal how long of a relationship their anniversary marked, rumours about the duo started to swirl around February of this year.

Avril Lavigne wowed in a neon crop top alongside boyfriend Mod Sun

The two first came together when they collaborated on the song Flames from his last album, which became one of his most successful singles and was Avril's first release of the year.

Avril, 36, took an extended break from the spotlight before making an epic comeback in 2019, following her incredible success in the 2000s with hits including Sk8r Boi and Girlfriend.

While she is now back and planning to drop her next record, the reason behind her mysterious absence is heartbreaking.

The singer joined her boyfriend on stage

The punk legend was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2014, which left her with crippling complications for over two years.

Taking to Billboard, the star revealed that when her health deteriorated, she was in bed for "two years" and was left feeling "trapped" in her own body.

Avril made her comeback in 2019 following time out of the spotlight

Avril's heartbreaking confession explains the inspiration behind the title track on her last album Head Above Water.

"I've really had the time to be able to just be present, instead of being, like, a machine: studio, tour, studio, tour. This is the first break I’ve ever taken since I was 15," she admitted.

