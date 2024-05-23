Elizabeth Hurley is perfection in eye-catching underwear shoot

Elizabeth Hurley has always been able to turn heads with her saucy photoshoots, and the 58-year-old was on fine form on Thursday with her latest post.

As you can see in the clip below, the Strictly Confidential actress posed in a tan set of underwear as she wore an alluring trenchcoat over the ensemble, which was fully open in order to show off her age-defying physique. Elizabeth struck a series of sultry poses as the camera flashed around her.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is a show-stopper in daring underwear shoot

The model wore her brunette locks loose, allowing them to flow down her shoulders, and she rocked some dewy makeup with a plump lip for the photoshoot.

In her caption, the mum-of-one teased: "Whenever I shoot with @ellenvonunwerth I always end up in my underwear. Heigh ho," finishing the post off with a kissing emoji.

© Instagram The model looked phenomenal in the photoshoot

Despite dozens of adoring fans in the comments, Elizabeth recently confirmed to HELLO! that she was seeing someone, as is her son, Damian Hurley.

Speaking about their love lives to us, Damian shared: "We are seeing people at the moment, but we're both quite private. I've seen first-hand how devastating relationships in the public eye can become, and we've both made a decision that until somebody is incredibly serious, we're not going to speak publicly about who we're seeing."

© Getty Elizabeth is always so glam

Elizabeth added: "Although we are close in a myriad of ways, that's [speaking about love] not one of them. But I would think very carefully about bringing anyone into my life, knowing that it will cross over with Damian's life.

"I'd never jeopardise our family dynamic. I've never hung out with anybody who didn't have a positive influence on his life. Everybody I loved, and continue to love, has always loved Damian as much as they love me, I'm sure."

© Lia Toby The model has a close bond with her son

The model is known for her risqué photos and bikini shoots and earlier in the month, she enjoyed some time in the Maldives as she posed in an eye-catching 'peaches' bikini from her own collection which she wore layered beneath a boho white shirt.

"Another glorious day in Paradise and hello old friend Leica camera- found in a dusty box in my study, unused for 20 years," the Bedazzled actress wrote in her caption. "So much better than a phone."

© Instagram The star is known for her incredible bikini photos

Elizabeth launched her eponymous beach line in 2015 and has continued to expand her brand ever since.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments. Opening up, she said: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

© Joe Maher Elizabeth owns her own fashion brand

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley reveals the touching ways in which son Damian supports her important work

GALLERY: Elizabeth Hurley wows in pink gown as she leads star-studded BCRF red carpet