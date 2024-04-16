This Morning's Clodagh McKenna, 48, is giving me 'jeans and a nice top' energy in her sexy New Look buy

This Morning’s chef Clodagh McKenna is one to watch with her fashion choices. The 48-year-old always shows up on the daytime show not only to make something delicious (today for guest Sir Ian McKellan) but in the most wearable of looks too – and today’s sexy bardot top was no exception.

Giving me that ‘jeans and a nice top’ vibe that I, personally, live by, Clodagh appeared on Tuesday’s show ticking off at least two fashion trends like the stylish woman she is. Clodagh teamed her wide-leg Reiss trousers with a black bardot top from New Look – costing under £20.

Clodagh McKenna Herbert on Tuesday's This Morning in a shoulder-baring New Look top

I’m all for how Clodagh styled her off-the-shoulder black top, with white linen Reiss trousers featuring a side stripe, Chanel ballet flats and wavy gold hoops. The Irish chef wore her hair up in a high pony to cook for Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd, showing off her shoulders in the understated yet sultry top.

Costing a bargain £17.99, Clodagh’s black top features a wide, fold-over neckline and slightly flared sleeves for a point of difference. Made from a stretchy, soft jersey material, if this isn’t the ideal top to have in our wardrobe for those ‘I don’t know what to wear’ moments I don’t know what is.

For me, I’m a bit more basic and would wear this bardot top with barrel-leg jeans and heels, but you could easily smarten it up with black wide leg trousers or even a black midi skirt to give the illusion of a dress.

Available in sizes 6-22, you can also snap up this style staple in white – make it a tonal affair with cream jeans and a raffia bag for a nod to spring, or even summer. If you’re nervous about the fitted aspect of the top, I’d suggest investing a decent strapless bra that features a longer body, or even a strapless body to streamline your figure.

Clodagh McKenna looking chic on Tuesday's This Morning

One trick I always use for more fitted tops like Clodagh’s is to tuck it into a high-waisted jean or trouser too. A bardot top is ideal for anyone who wants to show a little skin, but is conscious of their arms – a longer sleeved off-the-shoulder top hides the bits you might not be so confident about, while giving kudos to the bits you do love.

It’s the one top we’re seeing all over Instagram, with fashion’s IT girls embracing the look in jersey Bardot tops in chocolate browns, white, black and burnt orange. From wearing them with leather trousers to tutu-inspired skirts, it’s versatility is its super power. Just remember to dust your decolletage and shoulders with a little bronzing or illuminating powder to really make them shine.