I love a cosy cardigan and Cat Deeley's pastel knit is perfect for this weird weather we're having

It's tricky to know what to wear with this crazy weather, one minute the sun is shining and the next minute it's raining. Cat Deeley must be in the same boat as me - and the daily struggle is real.

The 47-year-old morning TV presenter chose a gorgeous Hush pastel knitted cardigan for Wednesday's show and I think she looks incredible, especially how she counteracted the prettiness with all the chunky jewellery!

Cat's co-host Ben Shepherd even joked about all of the gold jewellery she was wearing, comparing her to Mr T which made Cat laugh as they opened the show.

The Hush website states that this cardigan is perfect for those "in-between seasons days when a jacket is too heavy but going without an extra layer is a no-no".

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley teamed her cardigan with a satin camisole top and lots of gold jewellery

The cardigan is called the Miranda cardigan, and it has a mix of light pastel colours (the kind that make us excited for spring) while fringed edges to offer a fun finish.

Cat has chosen to wear the cardigan with a pair of blue jeans with turned-up hems, nude pointy stilettos and a blush satin camisole. I'm trying to track this down but alas, no joy as yet. This £13.99 Amazon camisole is the closest I could find.

I think it's key to look at how Cat has worn this chic cardigan - she has scrunched the sleeves up to make it look a little less prim. I'd style it in a similar way, or I'd wear it with ecru jeans when the weather gets warmer.

One review of the cardigan wrote on the Hush website: "This cardigan is so stylish and comfortable, extremely versatile and looks gorgeous, really delighted with it."

© Shutterstock Cat opted for turn-up jeans with her cardigan

In an interview with the Guardian, Cat once said that she doesn't stick to a particular look, telling the publication: "I choose what to wear depending on how I feel and what I'm comfortable in. That's when you look your best."

Cat's bringing her own unique sense of style to the This Morning sofa, and has opted for jeans on a regular basis, having teamed them with a Boden cardigan, a pretty Sezane blouse and a cool lace & Other Stories shirt. The Birmingham-born TV star even wore a pair of vinyl trousers which no doubt shocked some regular viewers of the show (but I loved them).