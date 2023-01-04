The absolute best hair wavers for perfect, bouncy waves

Searching for the best hair waver? We don't blame you. Loose, tousled, wavy hair remains one of the most coveted hairstyles around. From supermodels to A-list actresses to popstars who have to perform onstage for hours, pretty much every star you can think of has rocked the "beach wave" look. Sure, they may have glam squads to get them perfectly bouncy waves every time, but those same celeb hairstylists are using tools you can get for yourself.

The best hair wavers, including ones from trusted brands like Drybar, Bed Head, and Amika, are easy to find these days, and plenty of them are available at affordable price points. Make having more good hair days one of your 2023 resolutions (and one of the easiest to achieve) when you get one of the top-rated hair wavers on this list.

What is a hair waver?

A hair waver is a three-barrel (sometimes one-barrel) hair curling tool that is specifically designed to produce soft, bouncy, "beach" waves that have a less pronounced curl than usual. If you remember supermodels Gisele Bundchen's or Candice Swanepoel's bouncy wavy hair on the Victoria's Secret runway, then you know exactly what we're talking about. Hair wavers are pretty easy to use and can work on long or shorter hair.

If you love that breezy, wind-blown look (but with less frizz and more structure), then a hair waver is the perfect way to achieve it.

Best hair wavers

Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver, $54.99, Amazon

With the temperature reaching up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and 10 heat settings, this hair waver gives you the ability to customize your hairstyle - to create bold S-waves or looser, beachier waves. Tourmaline ceramic barrels protect your hair from heat damage.

Amika High Tide Deep Waver Jumbo, $120, Sephora

With 1.25-inch barrels, this hair waver allows you to create beautifully bouncy, frizz-free waves, and it's surprisingly easy to use despite its larger size. It also doesn't create harsh crease lines like some other wavers.

Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron, $199, Sephora

The three interchangeable barrels of this hair waver easily snap into place to help create a variety of different wavy hairstyles. This is the perfect choice if you want to have one tool that can give you tight, regular, and loose curls. It also adds volume and works well on heavier, thicker hair.

Insert Name Here Hair Waver, $72, Ulta

This salon-grade hair waver heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit to give your hair the shiniest, longest-lasting waves in only minutes. The tourmaline ceramic glaze on the barrels protects from heat damage to keep hair healthy so you can style it again and again.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold 3 Barrel Hair Waver, 84.99, Ulta

The 24k Gold Technology of this hair waver distributes heat evenly (and heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) to give you smooth, crease-free waves. This waver also features universal dual voltage, auto shut-off after 2 hours, and a digital display for precise setting.

Bondi Boost Wave Wand (32mm), $57.99, Ulta

Thanks to its high heat setting, this hair waver curls hair in seconds to give you the loose, tousled, and sexy beach waves you've always wanted. The hot ceramic barrels produce a negative ion charge to help reduce frizziness.

