Kylie Minogue struts her stuff in dazzling red minidress and thigh-high boots

Kylie Minogue is no stranger to a daring look and on Thursday she was spotted looking sensational in a video for her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The Can't Get You Out of My Head songstress, 54, posed up a storm in a sparkling red mini dress which she paired with a pair of sheer thigh-high boots drenched in glittering embellishments.

The blonde beauty added a dramatic red rose to her tresses which were worn down in the clip as she played a sparkling silver guitar for her music video Dancing, which was released five years ago.

Kylie was a vision in the video

Captioning the post she penned: "We’ve been DANCING for five years today! What’s your favourite look from the video?"

Another stand-out look from the video showed Kylie rocking a flawless country ensemble consisting of a dark denim jumpsuit, adorned with hundreds of silver diamantes from head to toe, including the black cowboy boots the star added to the look.

The top featured striking gold tassels on the back, while her trousers had horseshoes emblazed on her buttocks as the star treated her followers to her line dancing.

The video saw the star sporting a number of fabulous looks!

Kyle was also captured dancing away in a strappy mini dress which was, of course, made from an effervescent glittery material in a sultry black hue.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to weigh in with messages for the star. Natalie Imbruglia replied writing: "Anthem!" alongside a raised hands emoji. Louise Redknapp simply added a string of red love hearts.

Followers were unanimous as to their favorite Kylie look and commented: "ALL OF THEM," alongside various complimentary emojis.

Other followers were begging to see the star live, with one writing: "When are we getting the Vegas Residency announcement!?"

A second agreed, writing: "Disco World Tour Please," alongside a string of praying hands emojis.

