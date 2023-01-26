Kylie Minogue is a ray of sunshine in show-stealing ensemble All the Lovers songstress Kylie Minogue looked sensational

Although the weather outside might be a little grey, this isn't the case in the world of Kylie Minogue, as she rocked up to Paris Fashion Week in a striking yellow outfit.

The Loco-Motion hitmaker attended a Valentino show for spring and summer 2023 and she looked the part as she glistened in her ensemble. Her look consisted of a long-sleeved yellow jumper, while she upped the glamour for the rest of her clothes, going with an extravagant blazer that matched her trousers. She finished the look off with a pair of white shoes.

On her Instagram, she shared several glimpses at the iconic outfit, including a short clip where she draped her jumper over her before spinning around.

Another slide saw her playfully posing for the cameras, staring seductively down the lens as she laid back and flashed a smile.

In her caption, she shared: "@maisonvalentino Congratulations @pppiccioli #ClubCouture."

Fans loved Kylie's post, and they flooded the comments with messages of support for the Australian-born singer.

Kylie commanded attention with the look

One complimented: "As beautiful and elegant as always," while another enthused: "GOLDEN QUEEN," and a third claimed she was a "goddess" as they added a yellow heart emoji.

A fourth commented: "I ADORE that outfit. I NEED those trousers. Yellow really REALLY does suit you Kylie," while a fifth posted: "As beautiful as the [sun emoji]."

Kylie always manages to impress with her looks and last week she showed off several of them as she revisited her music video for Dancing.

One stand-out look from the video showed Kylie rocking a flawless country ensemble consisting of a dark denim jumpsuit, adorned with hundreds of silver diamantes from head to toe, including the black cowboy boots the star added to the look.

Kylie attended the Valentino show

The top featured striking gold tassels on the back, while her trousers had horseshoes emblazed on her buttocks as the star treated her followers to her line dancing.

Kyle was also captured dancing away in a strappy mini dress which was, of course, made from an effervescent glittery material in a sultry black hue.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to weigh in with messages for the star. Natalie Imbruglia replied writing: "Anthem!" alongside a raised hands emoji. Louise Redknapp simply added a string of red love hearts.

Followers were unanimous as to their favourite Kylie look and commented: "ALL OF THEM," alongside various complimentary emojis.

