Pharell Williams named Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director following Virgil Abloh's passing The late Off-White designer passed away in 2021, and the former The Voice judge is the new men's designer effective immediately

Just over a year after Off-White visionary Virgil Abloh passed away, Louis Vuitton has tapped Pharell Williams as his successor.

The fashion house – which is a subsidiary of Bernard Arnault's LVMH – announced Tuesday that the Grammy-winning record producer and former The Voice judge is, effective immediately, the brand's new Men's Creative Director.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Pietro Beccari took over as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, his first major decision concerning the brand's vision since taking on the role on February 1st.

A statement announcing the news was posted on Louis Vuitton's official Instagram page, alongside a black and white photo of Pharrell wrapped in a striped Louis Vuitton blanket.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men's Creative Director," the statement read, revealing that his very first collection as the creative behind the brand's menswear department will debut next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

The statement further read: "Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years."

Pharrell previously collaborated with the brand in 2004 and 2008

The 169-year-old fashion house added: "The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton's status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."

The post also shared a statement from the CEO himself. He said: "I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director."

Virgil led both his brand Off-White and Louis Vuitton's menswear division until his passing

He continued: "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Previously, the Men's Creative Director position was helmed by Virgil from 2018 until his passing in November of 2021, after a private battle with cancer. The 41-year-old Illinois native is survived by his wife, Shannon Sundberg, and their two children.

