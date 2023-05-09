Rarely-seen Lady Marina Windsor stuns in one-shoulder dress for coronation event

She may not have attended the coronation ceremony, yet Lady Marina Windsor made a splash at the coronation concert. The 30-year-old cousin of Prince Harry attended the highly anticipated bash alongside Zenouska Mowatt, Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter and curated the outfit of dreams to suit the occasion.

Lady Marina looked picture-perfect in an ethereal pink dress featuring a one-shoulder silhouette, a singular fluted sleeve, a patchwork floral print, a sweetly ruffled train and an empire waistline. She completed her summer-ready aesthetic by slipping into a pair of fire-red wedges by Penelope Chilvers.

WATCH: The coronation weekend in 60 seconds

The socialite and older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor wore her cascading caramel hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup blend. A pair of chunky gold hoops earrings and a coordinating gold necklace added a delicate frosting of jewels to her fairy-tale attire.

© Instagram Lady Marina Windsor looked fabulous in florals

Zenouska looked gorgeous in lime green beside Lady Marina. The socialite channelled her royal roots in a floaty Carolina Herrera gown boasting a ruched round neck, a caped shoulder design and a belted waist. She paired the statement garment with some violet open-toe heels, crafting the ultimate colour contrast.

© Instagram The socialite paired the stunning frock with some Penelope Chilvers shoes

Lady Marina treated fans and friends to yet another outfit change earlier that night. The former Edinburgh University student made a case for colour as she donned Saloni’s ‘Justine One-shoulder Starfish-print Silk Dress’ which retails for £695. Saloni is another royally-beloved brand that has become a must-have label for Princess Beatrice.

© Instagram Prince Harry's cousin attended the concert with Princess Alexandra's granddaughter

Penelope Chilvers shared an image of the socialite in her fabulous party frock via social media. The shoe designer wrote: “Very proud to see royals Marina Windsor and her aunt, Lady Helen Taylor both choose Penelope Chilvers to wear to the #coronationconcert at Windsor Castle. Families together to #Goanywheredoanything!”

© Instagram The socialite treated friends to an additional outfit for the evening

Fashion followers adored Marina’s ensemble. “Both look amazing!” one fan wrote, while another said: “Beautiful.” A third added: “Fabulous,” and a fourth noted: “Stunning.”

Who is Lady Marina Windsor?

Lady Marina Windsor is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the older sister of 27-year-old Lady Amelia. She is a paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

© Instagram Lady Marina Windsor is the older sister of Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Marina attended St Mary's Ascot school where she was Deputy Head Girl before enrolling to study French and Portuguese at the University of Edinburgh, where her sister Lady Amelia also studied.

© Instagram Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor are distant cousins of Prince Harry and William

According to Tatler, after graduating from university, Marina worked for several charities including Veterans Aid, Beat Routes Charity, Eco-nnect and The Big Give, where she is currently Philanthropic Executive.

MORE: Why Lady Marina and Amelia Windsor did not attend the coronation



Until 2008, Lady Marina was 25th in the line to the throne. She forfeited her place in the line of succession, along with her older brother, after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.