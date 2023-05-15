Amy Robach showcases never-ending legs in tiny leather mini skirt in new photo following GMA replacement news

The former GMA star is a doting mom to two daughters - Ava and Annalise

Amy Robach has been keeping a low profile since her affair with former GMA co-star T.J. Holmes and consequent departure from the ABC news show.

However, on Sunday, the TV host looked radiant in a joyful photo shared by her youngest daughter Annalise, 17, to mark Mother's Day.

Amy was all smiles as she posed in a leather mini skirt teamed with a mauve top and strappy sandals, during a shopping trip with her mini-me daughter.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Annalise also shared a sun-soaked picture of herself and her mom along with her older sister Ava, 21, to mark the special day.

While Amy usually shares tributes to her own mom, Joanie, on Mother's Day, this year she chose to keep a lower profile online.

DISCOVER: Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes getting a new TV show together following departure from GMA3?

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes face difficult moment in their relationship as they attend funeral

The former TV star has not uploaded any posts on Instagram since November last year, when she celebrated Thanksgiving.

Despite not being online, she still has kept a number of photos of herself and her ex-husband Andrew Shue on her account, as well as photos of herself working alongside now boyfriend, T.J.

MORE: Amy Robach's grown-up daughter Ava is taking after famous mom in more than one way

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's staggering joint networth of $100M is now divided

The photos of Amy were published just days after her GMA3 replacement was announced. ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking Amy and T.J. 's place alongside regular co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

“I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated. The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the weekend show.

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

MORE: Beloved GMA co-host departs studio amid ongoing shake-up

At the end of January, Amy and T.J. stepped down as their positions as co-anchors on GMA3 after being caught in their affair scandal. A statement from ABC read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions." It was first revealed back in November that Amy had been having an affair with her then GMA3 co-star.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter's bittersweet 'first' following mom's split from Andrew Shue

MORE: GMA hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos receive disappointing news

The news cost both Amy and T.J. not only their jobs, but their marriages too. Amy was married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue for 12 years, while T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig for the same length of time.

© Variety Amy Robach with her oldest daughter Ava

Amy had also helped raise Andrew's three sons during their lengthy marriage, and has remained on good terms with them, while Andrew also maintains a good relationship with her daughters. Most recently, the actor - who is yet to speak out in public about Amy's affair - was pictured enjoying himself at Bruce Springsteen's concert in NYC, accompanied by his three sons and Amy's two daughters.

See below more photos of Amy Robach and her life

Amy Robach with her parents

Amy Robach is now dating T.J Holmes

Amy Robach with her daughters when they were younger on the red carpet

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.