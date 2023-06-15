Dylan Dreyer wows in striped swimsuit while sunbathing during break from Today

The Today host was relaxing before heading home to New York to her three children

Dylan Dreyer made the most of her day off on Wednesday when she took the opportunity for some rest and relaxation after an assignment in Hawaii.

The Today meteorologist hit the beach and shared a dreamy snapshot while sunbathing.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan posted a selfie in which she was lying on a sun lounger and gave a sneak peek at her cute, stripy swimsuit she'd picked for the occasion.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's relatable 'kitchen chaos' at home with her three boys

The crystal blue ocean was visible behind her and Dylan captioned the picture: "Some work days hit a little different #travelday #redeye."

Fans told Dylan she deserved some time off and commented: "#workdayattire #alwaysbringyourswimsuit," and, "You SO deserve this! Soak it up & sleep hard on the flight home," while others added: "Aloha, looks like you got the tough assignment," and, "bet you hate to leave there! Safe travels to you."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer looks stunning in stylish mini dress in new photo

MORE: Today welcome temporary new weather girl - and you won't believe who it is!

Dylan loves her work and she's blessed to travel around the globe for her job on Today. But she also adores being with her family in New York.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan took the opportunity to relax on a beach

She and her husband, Brian Fichera, are proud parents to their three chilren, Calvin, six, Oliver, three and one-year-old, Rusty.

Dylan somehow manages to juggle motherhood and her career and regularly shares a relatable look at her family life.

© Instagran/Dylan Dreyer Dylan's took in the beautiful sights of Hawaii

Recently, she was inundated with praise for her 'filter-free' glimpse into the chaos of parenthood.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's departure from Today leaves concerned fans asking after Hoda Kotb

The 41-year-old shared an incredibly real photo of her balancing a buggy in one hand and a metal basket in the other, while attempting to pack the boot of the car.

© Photo: Instagram Dylan will soon be back in New York with her family

The NBC star was dressed in a zip-up hoodie and baseball cap as she focused on the job in hand. "Running into Home Goods for a sugar bowl…" she captioned the post.

Fans adored her unfiltered photo, with many being able to relate to the idea of going into the supermarket, and coming out with things they didn't expect to buy. "Too accurate!" one wrote, while another praised: "What I love about you, Dylan, is you are real. Just like the rest of us."

Dylan is mom to three

A third added: "Yes, this happens to the best of us!" Others asked the all important question of whether or not Dylan actually managed to buy what she had gone into Home Goods for, writing: "But did you get the sugar bowl?"

While it may be hectic, Dylan and Brian wouldn't change a thing about their happy life together. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year, she opened up about her children and her husband. "I wish I had started having kids sooner," she said.

Dylan's fans love her relatable glimpse into her life

"Because I really love everything about kids. "I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here