Nicole Kidman wows in figure-hugging sheer dress as she celebrates joyful weekend with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is her husband Keith Urban's biggest cheerleader, and she did so in serious style this weekend!

The Big Little Lies actress was in the audience of Adele's concert in Las Vegas, as well as her husband Keith performing his residency at Planet Hollywood.

Nicole was pictured beaming in the crowds in a new photo posted on Instagram, wearing a sheer black dress.

Her strawberry blonde hair was styled in a chic updo and she opted for natural makeup for the occasion. "Magical weekend in Vegas," she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful photo, you look wonderful!" while another wrote: "Love you outfit Nicole!" A third added: "Such a stunning picture."

Nicole Kidman looked stylish in a sheer dress while in Las Vegas

Nicole's weekend was filled with love, and she captioned another photo of herself posted to her Instagram Stories with the words "So much love for you, Vegas!"

The Undoing star had another reason to celebrate this weekend too, as she and Keith marked 17 years of marriage.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are couple goals!

The Hollywood couple met at the G'Day LA event back in 2005, and tied the knot the following year in 2006.

They went on to welcome daughters Sunday Rose in July 2008, followed by Faith Margaret in December 2010.

The couple's daughters are largely kept out of the spotlight but have appeared in several of Nicole's projects over the last few years, including scoring lines in The Undoing as talking extras, and in Big Little Lies.

© Instagram Nicole recently shared a throwback from the Oscars in honor of her anniversary with Keith

Nicole and Keith are still as in love today as they were when they first met and in December 2021, the actress spoke about the couple's marriage and how important it was for them to keep it protected from the spotlight.

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban met in 2005 and married the following year

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. "We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

The couple are incredibly supportive of each other and their respective careers, and often move around with their daughters to be near their latest projects.

Nicole Kidman is incredibly protective of Sunday and Faith

Nicole and Keith split their time between their homes in Nashville and Sydney, Australia, where they have been primarily basing themselves since the pandemic.

The couple have an extensive property portfolio, with other homes including a luxury apartment in New York City, a home in LA and a house in London.

