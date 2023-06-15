Nicole Kidman, 55, reveals new bikini look complete with sky-high heels

The Big Little Lies actress is married to Keith Urban and they share two children

Nicole Kidman just received the ultimate gift and she couldn't wait to show it off.

The 55-year-old actress was delighted to unveil a brand new bikini look, along with heels, cowboy boots and so many other stunning accessories just in time for summer.

Nicole thanked Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace for the incredible vanity box by their La Vancaza collection showcasing it on her Instagram stories.

The show-stopping gift had neat drawers containing sunglasses, jewelry and the bikini will have fans clambering to get their hands on it.

The string two-piece was adorned with polka-dots and colorful butterflies with ladybugs too. Nicole wrote: "How cool is this. Thank you @dualipa & @donatella_versace xxx. I love it all."

She'll no doubt delight in showing off her fabulous figure in the swimwear this summer, as she works hard to stay in shape.

© Getty Images Nicole is no stranger to show-stopping looks

Does Nicole Kidman diet?

While fitness is instrumental to her wellness, so is her diet. Not that she's too strict with what she eats. The Hours actress opened up about her eating habits during an interview with Los Angeles Times.

The mother-of-four said: "I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation."

© Getty Nicole wows on the red carpet with her husband Keith Urban

Nicole makes sure to treat herself too. "It's walking a path that's ultimately 80 per cent health, 20 per cent… sometimes it falls to 70 per cent," she told Women's Health magazine in 2013.

"But that's why I think you have things like natural health remedies – you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy."

© Getty Nicole says Keith is the cook in their home

What does Nicole Kidman eat?

Nicole likes to indulge in fresh seafood platters and an Australian dish called 'sausage sizzle' – a barbecued sausage served on white bread.

Fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins also play a huge part in her healthy lifestyle.

© Instagram Nicole says she eats everything 'in moderation'

When it comes to food preparation in her household though, her husband, Keith Urban, is usually at the helm in the kitchen. "I cook chicken for [Keith] and it's always dry," she told People magazine in 2009. "I'm a much better person to cook for because I love food and I will eat almost anything."

Does Nicole Kidman like exercise?

She's also very active and loves running, spinning and yoga. In fact, Nicole just loves being active."I do sit-ups," she told Extra. "Not a lot, but I do sit-ups… I love to swim and run. I actually love sports."

Nicole is gearing up for a big celebration with her family, including Keith and their two daughters, Faith and Sunday. It's hard to believe that she'll be turning 56 later this month and she's bound to be spoiled by her loved ones.

Despite their hectic careers in the entertainment industry, they always make sure that one of them stays home with their children - or they join them on their ventures on set or on tour.

© Getty Images Nicole's daughters had a cameo in her show The Undoing

"We never leave the kids," she previously revealed. "One of us is always there."

