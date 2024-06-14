Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's head-turning dress makes her look nearly-nude during dazzling red carpet appearance
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover fashion

Nicole Kidman's head-turning dress makes her look nearly-nude during dazzling red carpet appearance

The 56-year-old star was promoting her new movie A Family Affair

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman had fans doing a double take when she stepped out at the premiere of her new flick, A Family Affair, in a headline-making gown. 

Taking to the red carpet in Los Angeles on June 13, Nicole, 56, wowed in a nude-colored dress that at first glance, blended so seamlessly with her naturally fair skin, it gave the appearance of her being naked.

The strapless ensemble hugged her figure with a corset and had a thigh-high slit.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicole Kidman wows in Met Gala dress

Nicole teamed it with a unique, chunky gold choker featuring the same material as her dress. 

Her locks were pulled back from her face into a ponytail and she was adorned with statement, gold jewelry.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "A Family Affair" in Hollywood© Getty Images
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "A Family Affair" in Hollywood

She was joined by her co-stars, Zac Efron, 36, and Joey King, 24, who looked equally as chic in their chosen attire. 

Nicole and Zac play lovers in the rom-com and have some steamy scenes together. 

Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron star in A Family Affair© Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron star in A Family Affair

Talking to Access Hollywood about filming with Nicole, Zac said: "It always feels very easy with [Nicole]. I've been in scenes like that before where it doesn't go that easily. You're kinda figuring each other out. I don't know if it's because we've done it before.'"

Nicole chimed in and added: "We also just have a friendship. So we're able to talk," before Zac continued: "There's a lot of hysterical laughing that's cut out. We laugh a lot. Like we're having a blast.

Zac Efron attends "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario© Getty Images
Zac plays Nicole's lover in the movie

"It's always fun figuring out the physical aspects, like we kinda dance into that room. It was fun, it was like putting together a musical."

The movie will be released on June 28, and Nicole's daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, can't wait - mostly because they're huge fans of Joey's.

Nicole Kidman and daughters with Keith Urban© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Nicole's daughters - pictured in red - can't wait for their mom's movie

"They really fangirl over Joey," Nicole told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey."

While they weren't by her side at the red carpet of her movie, they joined their famous mom at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards where she was being honored in April 2024. 

nicole kidman keith urban cma awards 2023© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nicole and Keith share two daughters

Their rare red carpet appearance gave them the chance to shine in their Monique Lhuillier gowns, making their mom and dad, Keith Urban, proud. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more