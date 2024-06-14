Nicole Kidman's head-turning dress makes her look nearly-nude during dazzling red carpet appearance

Nicole Kidman had fans doing a double take when she stepped out at the premiere of her new flick, A Family Affair, in a headline-making gown.

Taking to the red carpet in Los Angeles on June 13, Nicole, 56, wowed in a nude-colored dress that at first glance, blended so seamlessly with her naturally fair skin, it gave the appearance of her being naked.

The strapless ensemble hugged her figure with a corset and had a thigh-high slit.

Nicole teamed it with a unique, chunky gold choker featuring the same material as her dress.

Her locks were pulled back from her face into a ponytail and she was adorned with statement, gold jewelry.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "A Family Affair" in Hollywood

She was joined by her co-stars, Zac Efron, 36, and Joey King, 24, who looked equally as chic in their chosen attire.

Nicole and Zac play lovers in the rom-com and have some steamy scenes together.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron star in A Family Affair

Talking to Access Hollywood about filming with Nicole, Zac said: "It always feels very easy with [Nicole]. I've been in scenes like that before where it doesn't go that easily. You're kinda figuring each other out. I don't know if it's because we've done it before.'"

Nicole chimed in and added: "We also just have a friendship. So we're able to talk," before Zac continued: "There's a lot of hysterical laughing that's cut out. We laugh a lot. Like we're having a blast.

© Getty Images Zac plays Nicole's lover in the movie

"It's always fun figuring out the physical aspects, like we kinda dance into that room. It was fun, it was like putting together a musical."

The movie will be released on June 28, and Nicole's daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, can't wait - mostly because they're huge fans of Joey's.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole's daughters - pictured in red - can't wait for their mom's movie

"They really fangirl over Joey," Nicole told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey."

While they weren't by her side at the red carpet of her movie, they joined their famous mom at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards where she was being honored in April 2024.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicole and Keith share two daughters

Their rare red carpet appearance gave them the chance to shine in their Monique Lhuillier gowns, making their mom and dad, Keith Urban, proud.