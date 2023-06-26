GMA's Robin Roberts, 62, unveils 'hot' new makeover while away from home - wait until you see her outfit

Robin Roberts has a fabulous sense of style and one of her most recent looks certainly got fans talking!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram at the end of last week to post a shout out to her stylist - posting a picture of her most head-turning look to date in the process.

Robin, 62, looked fabulous in an elongated trouser suit, consisting of a sparkly blazer, grey trousers and a black vest top.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts emotional as she marks career milestone on GMA

Robin's hair was styled in a sleeked-back 'do and she posed for pictures while in Paris, France.

She wrote in the caption: "Grateful for my fabu stylist @diandretristan…outfit details from my one on one interview with #victorwembanyama. — @michaelkors suit @wolford cami @hermes belt @davidyurman jewelry. (Makeup @elenageorge1mkp & hair @pskeete_coaching)."

Robin Roberts looked fabulous as she unveiled her new look

Fans were quick to comment on Robin's look, with one writing: "I mean... hot!" while another wrote: "You look insane!!" A third added: "You look gorgeous, inside and out!"

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in mini skirt as she jets off with GMA co-star to second home for magical weekend

READ: Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Gio Benitez: the LGBTQ TV anchors leading the charge

It's been an exciting time for Robin, who earlier in the year got engaged to her long-term partner, Amber Laign. Back in April, the ABC star opened up to friend and Extra anchor Tommy DiDario about how wedding prep had been coming along.

Robin looked incredibly glam while in Paris

The star explained: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

MORE: Robin Roberts apologizes to GMA viewers following challenging return to show

MORE: Who is the ABC star taking over Robin Roberts' hosting duties on GMA? Meet Linsey Davis

She added: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon."

Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign

The star tearfully added: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise." While Robin has yet to reveal when her wedding will be, in an Instagram conversation between her partner Amber and Tommy, back in February, she revealed some new information about the big day.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts' bittersweet family discovery gets fans talking

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to Robin Roberts

"I think the universe is telling us to rendezvous somewhere soon," Tommy wrote in reply to GMA star Lara's post about her travels. Amber quickly responded: "The wedding!!", hinting that it is sometime very soon.

Robin Roberts is a fan favorite on GMA

When Robin - who has an apartment in NYC - isn't working, she spends her down-time in Connecticut at her beautiful country home, where Amber is based full-time.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more



During a past appearance on The Ellen Show in 2014, Robin discussed the couple's living situation during the week while the star works in New York.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber are set to tie the knot later this year

"I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year.

MORE: Inside Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's cosy bedroom



In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.