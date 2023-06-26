Kelly Ripa flaunts endless legs in tiny dress as she hits the dance floor in epic throwback photo

The Live with Kelly and Mark star has a fabulous sense of style

Kelly Ripa always gets it right when it comes to fashion, and went on a trip down memory lane over the weekend as she celebrated her friend's birthday.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself hitting the dance floor with her pal Mark Mullet in honor of his big day.

In the picture, the mother-of-three looked stylish dressed in a silk blue midi dress, teamed with leg-lengthening heels.

Kelly's blonde hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry and parted in the middle.

The star loves fashion and often wears head-turning looks on her talk show. It's been a big year for the Hope and Faith actress, who said farewell to her good friend and co-star of six years, Ryan Seacrest, back in April.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible in a stylish throwback photo

Ryan left Live to focus on his other projects and base himself more permanently back in Los Angeles.

In replacement of the American Idol star, Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos came on board to work alongside his wife. Kelly and Mark often open up about their family life while on the show, and are doting parents to three grown-up children.

Kelly Ripa has a fabulous sense of style

Their oldest, Michael, is 26 and an aspiring actor living in Brooklyn. Their middle child Lola, 22, is a talented singer, while their youngest Joaquin, 20, is currently studying at the University of Michigan.

Joaquin was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to fly the nest further afield, with both Michael and Lola having chosen to study at New York University.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa is a doting mom-of-three

Kelly and Mark recently opened up about the bittersweet change while chatting to People. "It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication.

Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'"

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

Joaquin is thriving at his new college, where as well as being part of the wrestling team, he is also studying drama.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa's husband Mark took over Ryan Seacrest's role on Live

During their chat with People, Mark indicated why it wasn't Joaquin appearing on Live, but instead, his friend. Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't.

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

