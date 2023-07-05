BGT's Amanda Holden exudes glamour in silky hot pink suit

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden oozed Miami chic on Wednesday as she stepped out in London wearing a daring silky trouser suit.

Embracing the ubiquitous 'Barbiecore' trend, Amanda, 52, was pictured wearing a hot pink Pretty Lavish suit featuring a pair of wide-leg trousers and a matching front-tie shirt complete with 70s-inspired bell sleeves.

For an added dose of pink perfection, Amanda elevated her glamorous ensemble with a pair of glossy pink pointed heels, a blush pink handbag and a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty Amanda looked radiant in pink

She rounded off her summer look with layered gold necklaces, a baby pink manicure and a sweep of petal pink lipstick.

© Instagram The presenter made a bold statement

Taking to Instagram Stories, Amanda waxed lyrical about her Legally Blonde-inspired outfit. Addressing her followers, she said: "This is from Pretty Lavish. It's gorgeous, it's satiny, it's [pyjama-like], but super glamorous. I love this little tie, the cute little midriff-y bit thing there… These sleeves are flared which is also very flattering and fashionable."

Amanda has had a busy week! On Tuesday, the beloved Britain's Got Talent star served up some high-octane glamour for a spot of Wimbledon with her mini-me daughter Lexi.

For the tennis tournament, the mother-of-two turned heads in head-to-toe white, whilst her lookalike model daughter made a statement in verdant green.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo attended Day 1 of the Wimbledon Championships

In keeping with the smart dress code, Amanda looked her usual polished self in a round-neck maxi dress complete with a daring thigh split. She finished off her look with a cropped blazer, some towering stilettos and a leather crossbody bag crafted by Michael Kors.

Lexi, 17, meanwhile, looked every inch the catwalk model in her green Victoria Beckham mini dress. Accessorising with striped platform heels by L.K. Bennett, Lexi also took a few style cues from her mum by adding a bright white blazer and a matching handbag. Perfection!

© Getty Amanda and Lexi looked like sisters

Amanda was quick to post on social media, opting to update her Instagram page with a stunning snapshot of the ladies posing in their stylish outfits.

"Wimbledon with my gorgeous @lexi.hughes_official Lexi," the presenter noted in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "Your daughter is stunning… takes after Mum!" while a second remarked: "Stunning girlies [green heart emoji] and love Lexi's shoes."

© Instagram Amanda shares a close bond with her daughters

A third noted: "Beautiful!! Lexi's dress is stunning," and a fourth sweetly added: "Spitting image of you Amanda, both beautiful."

Amanda shares her daughter with her husband Chris Hughes. The couple – who wed in 2008 – are also doting parents to Hollie, 11.

© Dave Benett Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes met in Los Angeles in 2003

The ITV presenter has often spoken about her close bond with her children, and she recently opened up about taking her eldest daughter to more public events.

"I'm very mindful of what things we go to," she told MailOnline. "We went to the Fashion Awards which was really exciting. So yeah, I want to take her to the right things, the relevant things. She's interested in the fashion side of things."