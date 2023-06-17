Amanda Holden is Marilyn Monroe as she dons plunging gown

Amanda Holden is known for her incredible sense of fashion, but she well and truly blew fans away on Saturday as not only did she embody Marilyn Monroe for a party, she also captured one of her most iconic moments.

The star posed in a lavish back garden with her blonde locks styled into Marilyn's signature look and wearing her white dress from The Seven Year Itch, which memorably billowed up as she stood over a subway grate. Amanda had managed to recreate the effect, much to the surprise of her fans, as she leant forward showing off its plunging neckline.

The mum-of-two truly looked like a Hollywood starlet with a full face of makeup, including plump red lips, a pair of strappy white heels, and even acryllic black nails, to finish off the ensemble."#marilynmonroe for a special birthday party," she shared in her caption, adding a heart emoji.

Fans loved the entire get-up and were quick to lavish Amanda with compliments. One said: "How did you manage to get you’re dress floating? Looking fab," while a second posted: "The most beautiful Marilyn Monroe I've seen," and a third added: "Spot on! And love the dress."

© Instagram Amanda was truly Marilyn Monroe

A fourth commented: "Hope we get the Marilyn moment pic later," while dozens of others simply left red and white heart emojis in the comments.

The star has plenty of beautiful dresses in her wardrobe, and she truly emobided summer earlier in the week as she posed in the prettiest figure-skimming dress, looking absolutely stunning in a pastel pink L.K Bennett maxi dress that featured a lovely poppy print. The floral frock had an empire waistline which perfectly accentuated the silhouette, with a sleeveless design and buttoned neckline to complete the feminine look.

Amanda looked so lovely in a pink maxi dress

The 52-year-old shared the gorgeous snap of herself on her Instagram Stories, wearing her honey locks in soft, waterfall waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the star opted for a touch of smokey eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara and a matte pink lip.

Amanda delighted fans just last week in another pastel pink outfit, as she posed at Heart Radio studios in a pink Reiss short suit teamed with a pair of matching pink stiletto heels.