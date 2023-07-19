Christina Hendricks wows with 'peaches and cream' appearance in sun-filled photo

Christina Hendricks pulled out all the stops in a dazzling set of photos from inside her home and fans branded her "perfection".

The Good Girls star looked beautiful in images she shared on Instagram as she posed in a robe in front of the window where the sun peeked through the drapes.

Christina captioned the post: "Peaches and cream for brunch," and her social media followers couldn't get over her complexion and enviable glow.

"Joan Harris does not age," one wrote, referring to her character in Mad Men, as another commented: "How can one person be so perfect???" and a third added: "You look absolutely perfect in any color… like, how? teach us, please."

Christina's hour-glass figure was also highlighted in the plunging gown as fans quizzed her over her beauty secrets.

© Instagram Christina always looks radiant

The actress, 48, kickstarted her career as a model when she was 17 and worked in the industry for a decade before breaking into acting.

She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hourglass figure.

© Getty Christina knows how to wow

Christina said she was often told her look was unsuitable to play the likes of police officers and doctors. "I auditioned for things where I knew I killed the audition. I knew I did," she told The Times in 2017."It was like. 'Oh, should I give you my sizes now, or...?' And they would call up and say, 'We just don't think that a doctor would look like that'."

I would be embarrassed to even say that out loud. There should be a million different body types [on television]. It's outrageous that there aren't. And it's outrageous that we're sitting here having this conversation and it's even a thing."

© Instagram Christina's recent figure-hugging dress was a hit with her followers

Playing Joan changed that for Christina who confessed she was thrilled that after the role wrapped she got "all these, like, amazing strong, powerful women."

She also loves her curves, telling The Sun: "I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn’t starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses."

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

Christina is currently in the throws of wedding planning after getting engaged to George Bianchini - a steadicam operator.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned a picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

George, 54, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as 10 episodes of Christina's former show Good Girls.