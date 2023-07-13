Christina Hendricks displays Barbie physique as she shows off head-turning collection

Christina Hendricks as Barbie has to be seen to be believed! The Good Girls star delighted fans with a glimpse inside her edgy home with a video on Instagram on Wednesday and she's got quite the Barbie doll collection.

In the clip - seen below - Christina pans the camera around to showcase herself as a Barbie in a range of different statement outfits."Ok. I’ll join in on the Barbie insanity," she wrote, explaining what was in the cabinet she was videoing.

"Here are my beautiful Barbies and the sketch they made to go with my Joan Barbie. We’ve got Joan Barbie, Christina wedding Barbie in @carolinaherrera couture, and Christina Barbie (one of a kind) dressed in a mini version of my @csiriano Golden Globes gown."

She continued: "I feel so honored to have these made. I have to pinch myself when I look at them. I played with Barbies every day as a young girl. I remember saving my allowance to buy my very first “ #myfirstBarbie “and oh! how I treasured her."

Her Mad Men co-star, January Jones, had a great response and commented: "Aw. All my Barbie’s were immediately subject to me giving them short buzz cuts and ripped altered clothing, whatever the opposite of a makeover is. My madmen Betty barbie is still in tact. She for now."

Other fans quipped: "I can't believe I didn't know there was a Joan Barbie," and, "I was never into Barbie but I’d be into yours".

Her glimpse into her Barbie collection comes amid excitement about the upcoming movie. The world premiere took place on July 10 and the star, Margot Robbie, wowed with her pink carpet look.

The two-time Oscar nominee worked closely with stylist Andrew Mukamal to pay homage to the timeless style of the original 1960 Barbie Solo in the Spotlight doll.

She chose a classic yet glamorous black look for the premiere held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Margot's outfit featured a strapless trumpet gown, matching peep-toe kitten heels, opera gloves, and a glittering diamond choker. The look was a perfect replica of the ensemble worn by the iconic doll.

Adding to the resemblance, the gown included the same metallic shimmer, a stiff tulle hemline, and a charming red rose embellishment.

Bryce Scarlett, Margot's hairstylist, masterfully crafted a voluminous faux-ny tail which perfectly complemented the outfit.

Margot, who both produces and stars in the film, reportedly earned a $12.5 million paycheck for her role in three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig's fantasy flick.