Christina Hendricks had reason to celebrate on Wednesday as she took to Instagram with a beautiful tribute to her leading man.

The Good Girls actress wished her fiance, George Bianchini, a happy birthday and shared a selection of photos which fans adored.

Christina kickstarted her sweet post with a snapshot on the beach alongside her future husband. In the image, Christina looked all-natural and almost makeup free as the wind blew her red hair and she smiled joyfully for the camera.

Joined by her pet dog, the couple beamed and appeared carefree and relaxed. Christina also posted several photos of them glammed up on nights out or relaxing at her quirky California home. "Happy Birthday George @steadig," she wrote. "You are the brightest part of my days and the magic in my nights. I love you."

Fans commented: "Love you both," and, "Aww happy birthday to the coolest, funniest, most beautiful man @steadig hope u both have a magical day," while a third added: "If he’s got her every day is his birthday haha wow what a lucky guy."

Christina is currently in the throws of wedding planning after getting engaged to George - a steadicam operator - in March.

© Instagram Christina poses inside her eclectic home

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned a picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

George, 55, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as 10 episodes of Christina's former show Good Girls.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

Christina married her first husband, Geoffrey Arend, on October 11, 2009, but a decade later they announced they were separating, with their divorce finalized in December 2019.

Their joint statement at the time read: “Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

© Instagram Christina rocked a beautiful Zac Posen dress recently and fans loved it

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths,” Christina continued. “We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”