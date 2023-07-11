Kylie Jenner displays eye bags and wrinkles after using aging filter - watch her reaction

The 25-year-old is the founder of makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is not a fan of the aging process! The Kardashians star took to TikTok to try out a new aging filter, but she was not impressed by what she saw.

In the vide below, Kylie can be seen flicking her hair and looking at the camera with one image of her with the filter applied, and another without it.

Kylie's aging appearance included some wrinkles and eye bags, and her famous pout was noticeably thinner. "I don't like it," she said. "I don't like it at all. No."

Her fans commented: "You are always beautiful," and, "still gorgeous, while a third added: "You still look good though."

Kylie was previously declared by Forbes as the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire at age 21, meaning she has plenty of cash to spend on maintaining her youthful looks.

She's also investing a significant amount into her daughter Stormi's wardrobe. Most recently she shocked fans when her five-year-old rocked up wearing a $2,300 dress.

Stormi, showcased her style enjoying the luxury of her mother's astounding $72 million private jet.

Kylie, who became a fabulously wealthy makeup mogul as a teenager, shared a videon on social media, revealing the adorable high jinks of Stormi and her cousins on board the plane.

The TikTok video treated viewers to a delightful dance routine by the young trio, featuring synchronized hip-shaking moves. Kylie also conducted a light-hearted interview as she quizzed Stormi, Chicago, and Dream, on their favorite colors.

The recording culminated in a heartwarming group pose with Kylie and the girls - Chicago is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter and Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna - all beaming at the camera.

Stormi was seen wearing a glittering Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone dress, priced at $2,295, paired with a $44 plush toy.

It's not the first time she's showcased her immense wealth and her posts often spark criticism and debate in the comments from those who don't appreciate her extravagant lifestyle.

Kylie is also mom to one-year-old son Aire; she welcomed both her children with rapper Travis Scott. The TV star is also a social media sensation, with over 388m followers on Instagram and 52.4m on TikTok and is also a beauty entrepreneur with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2016.

This has since expanded to include swimwear, fragrances, and baby products.