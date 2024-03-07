Pamela Anderson looks nearly-nude in flesh-colored catsuit for barefaced photoshoot at 56

Pamela Anderson pulled out all the stops for a new photoshoot which blew fans away.

The 56-year-old model, actress and activist posed up a storm for CR Fashion Book in a series of striking looks that displayed her natural beauty.

One stand-out image saw Pamela wearing a flesh-colored catsuit which at first glance made her appear naked.

She was barefaced and her wavy, blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders as she wrapped her arms and legs around herself while sitting on the ground.

In another image, she donned a similar, sheer outfit which was adorned with gold discs and she was also mesmerizing in a silver, metallic cape and floor-length skirt.

Pamela opened up about her decision to strip back her beauty in the interview with the outlet.

"I think, well, I was doing it for me," she said of stepping out at Paris Fashion Week last year with no make-up. "Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I'm fine the way I am. And I just didn't want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; "I want to challenge beauty."

© Instagram Pamela looks radiant at 56

However, not everyone was on board with her decision to begin with.

"My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can’t, you need the glam team!'

© ROBYN BECK Pamela said her sons were sure about her decision to go make-up-free

And I said, 'no, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I'm going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no-makeup.'

"And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela stuns in yellow dress

She also confessed: "I was doing it for the girls," and felt women were "morphing into this kind of similar look".

"To be brave is contagious," Pamela added. "And I found that it resonated even though it wasn’t my real intention to make a big statement. And I'm glad that it had a positive message. It's not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."

