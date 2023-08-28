Meghan Trainor is glowing in tiny mini dress and leg lengthening heels as she talks post-partum body

Meghan Trainor is having a wonderful year - and it's just getting better and better!

Just a month after welcoming her second child, a baby son called Barry, the award-winning singer was recognized for her hit single, Made you Look, at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday night.

The mother-of-two turned heads in a tiny mini dress with a sparkly collar, which she teamed with a pair of embellished black boots.

VIDEO: Re-live Meghan Trainor's adorable baby gender reveal moment

The boxy fit ensemble looked super stylish on the star, who completed her look with natural makeup and her hair styled in loose waves.

At the event - which saw Meghan receive the inaugural Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award - the singer opened up about her post-partum body in a powerful acceptance speech.

© Gilbert Flores Meghan Trainor looked fantastic in a tiny dress and sparkly heels on Sunday night at the Streamy Awards

She began: "Hello, wow! This is crazy. Thank you... Thank you to the Streamys and Rolling Stone. I love this song so much. This is nuts!"

The singer continued: "I wrote this for my post-partum body. I just had a baby. Shout out to my babies, Riley and Barry. Mama loves you!"

© Rich Polk Meghan Trainor got candid about her post-partum body in her acceptance speech

Meghan and her husband Daryl Sabara announced the safe arrival of baby Barry in July. The 29-year-old shared a joyful Instagram post featuring several photos of her newborn baby, whose full name is Barry Bruce Trainor.

She wrote: "On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date), we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," adding details about the newborn's weight at birth and the positive birth experience they had.

© Instagram Meghan Trainor welcomed baby son Barry in July

"The doting mom described her second born as a "big boy" at 8lbs 7oz, and detailed that he was delivered via a "successful" C-section.

She also expressed gratitude towards the medical team who facilitated their birthing process, writing: "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

© Getty Images Meghan Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara

The music sensation previously opened up to HELLO! back in 2021 just ahead of the arrival of her firstborn, Riley. At the time, the then mom-to-be was unsure whether or not she would share photos of her child online.

The singer admitted it was something she was always debating: "We go back and forth all the time," she said. "We are like 'we can't do that to him he doesn't have say,' then we are like 'but it will be so cute I want to show everyone' so it is up in the air," she explained.

"I think I am going to be too tired to be on my phone in the first few weeks, don't expect a picture then," she added, laughing. Meghan has - much to the delight of fans - been sharing a number of cute family photos featuring both her sons, along with life updates and news on her music.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.