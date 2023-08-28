Blake Lively stuns in sheer black dress in unseen beach photo

Blake Lively turned 36 last week and her husband Ryan Reynolds wished her a happy birthday with the sweetest Instagram dedication.

Posting a series of photos of his wife, Ryan wrote: "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

In the first picture, Blake can be seen looking incredible wearing what looks like a black mini dress with sheer lace detail. The couple appear to be enjoying a romantic date night on the beach at sunset, and the actress has her hair scraped back paired with natural, bare-faced makeup.

© Instagram Blake Lively wears a sheer lace dress for a beach date night

Ryan shared several more beach photos of Blake, including a gorgeous selfie of them both and a happy shot of the A-list beauty wearing a white smock dress and beaming at the camera.

Blake looked beautiful in the candid beach photo

The Deadpool star uncharacteristically didn’t troll his wife of 11 years in any of the pictures - the Hollywood couple are known for making fun of each other in birthday posts on social media, sharing photos of each other barely in shot or caught off guard.

Blake and Ryan first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in South Carolina in 2012. They now share four children, daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and their youngest whose name and gender they are yet to reveal.

Blake and Ryan pose for a selfie

The birthday post comes just weeks after Blake had jaws dropping with a series of bikini photos to promote a new launch from her Betty Buzz beverage line. The mother-of-four looked red hot in her 50s-style high-waisted two-piece and matching visor. She captioned the post: "Grapefruit @bettybuzz a real crowd pleaser". Ryan is a lucky man.

