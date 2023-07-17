Amal Clooney is a bridal-like goddess on date night with George in Italy

The Hollywood sweethearts enjoyed a romantic dinner date in the country they first fell in love

Amal Clooney's stellar wardrobe reigned supreme as the lawyer stepped out in Italy for a romantic dinner date with her husband George Clooney on Sunday evening.

The British-Lebanese barrister, 45, looked breathtaking in a romantic, bridal-like maxi dress complete with a V-neckline, spaghetti straps and fluid ruffled detailing on the bodice, which cascaded over her feminine silhouette.

© Pedro / SplashNews.com George and Amal Clooney heading for romantic dinner at Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy.

Amal's raven hair was styled in voluminous, tumbling curls and the star donned her usual flawless beauty glow consisting of defined brows, fluttery lashes and a timeless red lip as she headed for dinner with her beau.

© Pedro / SplashNews.com Amal looked ethereal in her white lace dress

Most head-turning was the star's spellbinding white clutch bag which was adorned with an ornate gold botanical strap, bringing out the sparkling details of her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

© Pedro / SplashNews.com Amal's glittering emerald-cut diamond ring was highlighted by her golden clutch bag

Ms Clooney has long been a style muse, schooling her fans in immaculate dressing as she graces red carpets, attends star-studded soirees and brushes shoulders with royalty beside her Hollywood heartthrob husband.

© Pedro / SplashNews.com The Hollywood A-listers walked into the restaurant hand-in-hand

© Pedro / SplashNews.com Amal was all smiles as the couple header for dinner

The A-list royals tied the knot in 2014 after a chance encounter through a mutual friend in Italy sparked their enduring romance. It seems "love at first sight" isn't just for fairytales, as George has described the very first time he met his future wife in 2013 as just that.

© Pedro / SplashNews.com Amal donned a bridal-like gown for her dinner date in Italy

Appearing on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, George revealed: "I got a call from my agent who said, 'I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you're going to marry.' It really worked out that way."

He went on to say: "The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking… And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought we were buddies."

© Pedro / SplashNews.com George Clooney looked equally dapper in a grey suit

During a candid chat on the 'SmartLess' podcast, George, 61, gushed: "The truth was I met this amazing woman, and she took my breath away. She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet."