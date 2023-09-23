Michelle Keegan shows off sculpted physique in ultra-flattering jeans

Michelle Keegan knows how to work a red carpet, and on Wednesday she served up another awe-inspiring look. Pictured at Brassic's season five birthday bash in Manchester, the actress stepped out in her own design for the star-studded event.

© Getty Michelle teamed a crew knit from her Very collection with high-rise jeans

Nailing off-duty chic, Michelle, 36, embodied a less is more approach to fashion as she teamed a cream sweetheart knit from her Very collection, with the most flattering jeans. Completing her ensemble with beige square-toe sandals and a gold chain necklace, Michelle looked absolutely sensational.

As for her hair and makeup, the TV star switched things up by swapping her signature bouncy blowdry for effortless beachy waves. Sporting a glowy complexion, Michelle's makeup was kept natural and dewy, with a brown smokey eye, nude lip and sunkissed bronzer making up her evening glam.

After her night out at the venue 53Two, Michelle posted several photos from the evening on Instagram, and fans rushed to compliment Michelle on her outfit. While several thanked the star for her hard work on Brassic, many also asked for the lowdown on her waist-cinching jeans. "Where are your jeans from please?!" asked one. "@michkeegan please tell us where your jeans are from," added another.

© Getty The 36-year-old reunited with her Brassic co-stars on the red carpet

Currently, Michelle is yet to reveal where her exact pair are from, but in the meantime, you can check out HELLO's guide to the best straight leg jeans for similar styles.

Michelle, who has been starring in Brassic since 2019, is gearing up for the release of series five, which will debut on Sky next Thursday. She's also been busy promoting her new autumn collection for Very, which is already flying off the shelves.

On Tuesday, the style icon gave fans a glimpse of her new season collection, and to say fans are loving it would be an understatement. After posting a video of her autumnal pieces, captioned "I have you covered for those colder months @veryuk," fans rushed to comment on the designs.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright unveil his and hers dressing room

"Everything is fashionable, everything is beautiful, everything is wonderful," replied one. "I want it all," agreed a second. Meanwhile, a third wrote, "Stunning collection," and a fourth gushed: "Let's be honest, Michelle is the most beautiful woman to walk the earth."

It's not the first time that Michelle's had fans in awe over her wardrobe. Earlier this month, the brunette beauty stole the show at the National Television Awards, held at the O2 in London.

© Getty Michelle looked incredible at the National Television Awards 2023

Giving off Bond girl vibes in a black sequin cut-out dress, Michelle's eye-catching gown was designed by Galia Lahav, and it was, without a doubt, one of our favourite looks of the night.