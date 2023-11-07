Serena Williams looks like a Gothic mermaid in unexpected sequin gown

Hollywood A-listers gathered at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday night to celebrate the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards and there were sartorial showstoppers galore! A dress we couldn't help but notice was sported by former tennis champion Serena Williams who went for an all-new look.

The sportswoman, 42, arrived in a floor-length black sequin gown by Thom Browne. The dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and square straps with a corseted bodice which came down into a ruched mermaid skirt with a long train, covered too in black sequins.

© Getty Serena Williams attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History

The drama didn't stop there. The dress boasted extremely oversized sleeve details which appeared as if they were inflated and covered in reams of black organza. The sleeves were adorned with drop pearl detailing and cinched at the wrist.

© Getty Serena stunned in this black mermaid gown

Serena accessorized her look with further sparkle. She added a showstopping diamond necklace in the shape of flowers or coral you could imagine under the sea. The mother-of-two also tied the pearls from her dramatic sleeves together with her accessories in the form of pearl and silver earrings – an understated touch by comparison.

© Getty Serena's dress featured a dramatic corset top

For a look that was all about pzazz, the 23-time Grand Slam title holder went for simplicity when it came to hair and makeup. She wore eyelashes that accentuated the outer corner of her eye for a fluttery aesthetic and a simple cool-toned nude lip in a matte finish. Her hair was worn in a simple updo with small strands of hair left loose to frame her face.

© Getty Serena wore her hair in a braid with coloured ribbon

Serena was not alone when it came to out-there fashion choices at last night's event. The former tennis star was pictured alongside Kim Kardashian, 43, who also got the all-black memo. The reality TV star stunned in an all-black Chrome Hearts leather dress with a halterneck.

The gown was covered in the brand's iconic cross design and had tassels trailing around the bottom of the skirt. She completed the look with a 90s Pamela Anderson updo and black stiletto nails.

© Getty Kim Kardashian was also spotted at the event

Demi Moore also wowed at the event in a look that also showed the power of sparkles. The Ghost actress, 60, posed alongside fashion designer Wes Gordon in a slinky midi-length dress covered in silver sequins with added applique flowers in sequins and pearls. The actress wore her waist-length hair down and straightened and held a simple black clutch to match her black open-toe heels.

© Getty Demi Moore stunned in sequins

Anne Hathaway's outfit was also worth noting. The Devil Wears Prada star, 40, wore a floor-length sheer gown in a blood-red colour. The mermaid-fit feel was obviously in the air as the actress' dress followed a similar silhouette to Serena's except for a tulle ruffle at the base of the skirt.

© Getty Anne Hathaway stunned in red

Anne's dress also featured a lace underlay and dramatic poppies both appliquéd onto the gown and sowed into it using beads and diamantes.

When not at events as prestigious as the CFDA Awards, Serena Williams spends time raising her two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, six, and Adira River Ohanian, three months, whom she shares with husband and internet entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian.

© Instagram Serena Williams poses with Olympia for bathroom selfie

The tennis champion unveiled the stunning nursery she had built ahead of baby Adira's arrival in August. Serena opted for a regal design, showing off her daughter's crib which had a crown perched upon it. The space also featured a plush burgundy chest and a spacious walk-in closet.

© YouTube Adira's regal new nursery

The couple welcomed the newest addition to their family via TikTok captioned: "Welcome my beautiful angel." The family of four lives in a multi-million-dollar palatial mansion in Florida.