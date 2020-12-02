Brigitte Nielsen shares rare photo of daughter Frida inside family home

Brigitte Nielsen shared a rare snap of her adorable daughter Frida fresh off the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

In the festive photo two-year-old Frida is smiling with a colorful hand-print turkey on her shirt in their home.

The Red Sonja actress captioned the shot, which she shared on Instagram: "Just as the pajama says "I'm Thankful for my Family." How was your #thanksgiving weekend?"

Brigitte, who is also a mother to four grown-up sons who live in Italy, gave birth to Frida later in life.

The actress had been trying IVF for a decade with several failed attempts. She and her husband Mattia Dessi carried on with attempting to have a child, despite doctors telling her she only had a 2.5 per cent chance of success.

"I was always like, 'I want to do it until there are no embryos left,' somebody has to win the lottery," she had told The Guardian.

Her tenacity had finally paid off. At the age of 54-years-old Brigitte gave birth to her beautiful daughter Frida.

She is forever thankful for her family, but she says she can envision how her daughter may look at her in the coming years. "As of Frida, she'll say 'mom, you're an old hag,' and I'll say: 'Frida, I'm the best mom you ever had,'" she continued to The Guardian.

Brigitte and husband Mattia Dessi tried IVF for a decade before welcoming Frida

The actress has been enjoying family downtime with her daughter and husband Mattia in LA, recently telling The View: "For us, it's really been a good time to get closer than we already are."

Brigitte also opened up about how she has been able to stay connected with her four sons who live in Italy throughout the pandemic. "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them."

The star added: "I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

