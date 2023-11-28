Anne Hathaway wows in angelic mini dress and leg-lengthening heels

Anne Hathaway, the undeniable queen of the red carpet, has proved her sartorial prowess in the street style stakes with her latest look.

The Eileen actress, 41, looked incredible when she stepped out on the streets of New York City in an outfit that said a suit doesn't have to be boring. Anne was seen in a bouclé fitted blazer in a crisp white with subtle shoulder pads.

© Getty Anne Hathaway nailed quiet luxury

The Devil Wears Prada star paired the blazer with a mini dress that Jackie Kennedy would be proud of. The 60s look was in the same bouclé fabric and had a square neckline. The angelic look, which some would say was fit for a city wedding, was amplified by a pair of white stilettos.

The Bride Wars actress braved the cold going completely bare-legged and also kept accessories to a a minimum. Anne wore a simple silver diamanté-encrusted chain choker, a pair of simple coordinating hoop earrings, and some sparkly silver rings.

© Getty Anne wore a look straight from the 60s

Anne also seemed to channel her character Princess Mia Thermopolis' iconic sunglasses moment in The Princess Diaries when she opted for a pair of rounded black shades that looked uncannily similar.

© Getty Anne nailed power dressing

The Serenity star also kept hair and makeup low-key. She wore her brunette locks down for an undone look and looked as if she only wore lip balm and a touch of bronzer.

© Getty Anne looked angelic

Fans are used to seeing Anne in fabulous outfits and her recent appearance at the screening of her new movie, Eileen, in a totally different look. The mother-of-two showed up wearing a high-neck ribbed knit dress that was sleeveless and featured a tasseled skirt from the mid-thigh down.

© Shutterstock Anne Hathaway's dress boasted fringe detailing

Her hair was worn in a bouncy blowdry and again, she opted for pointed-toe stilettos but in black on this occasion. She also upped the ante with her makeup, opting for a defined brown eyeshadow look. She was also seen with a black short coat with leather lapels over her dress.

Anne also wowed at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this fall in not one, but two fabulous dresses channeling two completely different vibes. The Ocean's 8 actress was seen in an incredible sheer red mermaid-fit floor-length gown with a lace overlay and adorned with intricate beaded black poppies.

© Getty Anne Hathaway stunned in red

The dress featured a dramatic shoulder detail with bunched tulle and extra poppies and the bottom of the dress fanned out into a ruffle that surrounded her ankles.

The actress' second look offered a totally different energy – think Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic double denim look of 2001. Anne was seen in a floor-length bleach-wash denim skirt with a train teamed with a bleach-effect denim corset in a darker wash. Both pieces were covered in a subtle floral print.

© Getty Anne channelled an iconic Britney Spears style moment

She added a touch of glamour with a diamante necklace fit for a royal with a large blue stone in the centre. Again, her hair was worn down to soften the look.

Behind the scenes Anne is raising two children, Jack, three, and Jonathan, seven, with her husband Adam Shulman whom she wed in 2012. Anne opened up about her relationship with her husband Adam when she made a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The actress revealed that their ideal date night would be sitting in front of the TV watching Judge Judy and deliberating over the cases themselves for the rest of the evening.

© Getty Anne and husband Adam Shulman

She also spoke about balancing family life with her career and looking after her mental health when she sat down with Porter magazine. "I am myself right now, but that doesn't mean I'm my whole self right now," she said of her state during the interview. "It's something I feel is not just essential for my health – I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me."