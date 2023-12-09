Cameron Diaz makes rare public appearance in jeans and trendy masculine loafers for special occasion in LA

Christmas has come early because we've got a very rare outing from the one and only Cameron Diaz. Yes, the A-list star has come out of her unofficial retirement to attend a screening of The Holiday as a surprise for cinema go-ers. Can you imagine being in the audience?!

The 51-year-old actress who played the role of Amanda Woods in the iconic 2006 Christmas movie alongside Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, surprised attendees at the Avaline and Bumble screening of The Holiday in LA.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "Surprise! It was so fun seeing you all in person … This is what it's all about - connecting with new friends over a glass of wine, delicious snacks and a great movie. Thanks to everyone who came out, and to everyone who is watching (and is planning to watch) at home!"

Wine + rom com = instant friendship so it's the winning combination. Watch the video below to see all of the happy faces when they spotted Amanda Woods herself...

Cameron Diaz surprises theatre goers watching The Holiday

Cameron looked incredible for her surprise appearance rocking an off-duty and cozy vibe wearing a pair of straight leg blue jeans with a cream top, a matching cream beret and a tonal boucle Celine cardigan which has since sold out but cost a whopping $2,800.

The mum-of-one finished off her look with festive red nails which linked up perfectly with her burgundy red loafers. The Bottega Veneta Madame croc-effect penny loafers instantly elevate Cameron's look and they're the perfect practical shoe to run after your leading man in the snow, just as Cameron does in the movie (but she wears heels - not as practical).

© Instagram From left to right: Katherine Power, Whitney Wolfe Herd and Cameron Diaz

There was no sight of Cameron's real life leading man, her husband Benji Madden, but she looked like she had a fun evening catching up with her Avaline business partner Katherine Power and Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of Bumble.

Whitney took to Instagram to share that The Holiday was a special movie for her, captioning a shot of the three of them: "Watching The Holiday on repeat got me through multiple hard holiday seasons (and even summers IYKYK). Becoming dear friends with Cameron Diaz and doing mom life together (with our glasses of Avaline) has also gotten me through all the seasons life throws us. Watching Cameron - the most iconic and bright light - on the big screen together, in theatres packed full of Bumble for Friends BFFs, full cups of Avaline, founded by these two badasses was pretty much the perfect holiday evening. Cheers."

The event was a special one for Cameron, not only is she the star of the movie but she also is the founder of the wine business attendees sipped on. What's more, Avaline and Bumble for Friends will be making a donation to the Downtown Women's Centre, the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness.