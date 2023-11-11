Katy Perry had all eyes on her on Friday night when she stopped by Macy's Herald Square location in New York City to promote Dolce & Gabbana's new fragrance, Devotion.

The 39-year-old – who is the face of the designer campaign – looked phenomenal in a nude strapless dress that showcased her incredible hourglass curves. Katy's quirky dress gave the illusion of latex with a shiny material wrapped around the figure-hugging fabric.

She teamed the waist-cinching midi with nude heels and wore a long white coat draped over her shoulders. Of course, her hair and makeup were also impeccable.

Katy wore her raven locks in a chic updo with sweeping bangs framing her face. She added a glossy pink lip, fluttery eyelashes, and rosy, highlighted cheeks.

The Fireworks singer filmed a dreamy commercial for the Italian brand's first gourmand fragrance – which features notes of candied citrus, orange blossom, and Madagascan vanilla – in the summer of 2022.

The short film sees Katy looking gorgeous in a black and green floral co-ord while enjoying the sights of Capri’s Marina Grande before Italian actor and model Michele Morrone – who plays a fisherman – catches her eye.

Katy's head-turning new appearance comes after she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom won the first round in an ongoing court case over their $15 million Montecito home.

Judge Joseph Lipner agreed that the couple should be able to purchase the home after owner Carl Westcott filed a lawsuit attempting to rescind the 2020 sale, claiming he was mentally incapacitated when he agreed to sell the property.

"Wescott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract," the judge said in his decision. "Moreover, (Westcott) entered into other contracts shortly before and shortly after the contract at issue here. Westcott has not attempted to rescind any of these other contracts for lack of capacity."

At the moment, the court's decision is tentative, but will become permanent in 10 days, unless either party "files and serves a document that specifies controverted issues or makes proposals not covered in the tentative decision".

Katy's attorney, Eric Rowen, said in a statement: "Today’s proposed decision is clear — the judge found that Mr. Westcott could not prove anything other than he was of perfectly sound mind when he engaged in complex negotiations over several weeks with multiple parties to transact a lucrative sale of the property that netted him a substantial profit."

The statement, given to People, continues: "The evidence shows that Mr. Westcott breached the contract for no other reason than he had changed his mind. We look forward to wrapping this matter up at the scheduled damage trial phase set for February 13 and 14, if not before."

Carl, 84, who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease – a rare, degenerative brain disease – in 2015, claimed that days after the deal was finalized, he had changed his mind about the sale.

His lawyer alleged that Carl was showing signs of both "delusion" and "intrusive thoughts" during the deal, plus "post-operative delirium" because of spinal surgery five days before the sale.

Katy, Orlando, and her business manager Bernie Gudvi, have been embroiled in the legal battle for years. Carl purchased the home for $11.25 million two months before he sold it to Katy for $15 million.

