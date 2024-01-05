Julianne Hough looks so different in 'fresh-faced' throwback photos from decade ago

Julianne Hough took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday when she looked back at her career as a professional dancer and shared several throwback photos.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 35, took to Instagram with some beautiful black and white images of herself in her ballet get-up.

While it was clearly Julianne in the photos, she looked very different from today as a make-up free 24-year-old.

She commented on the throwbacks from just over a decade ago in the caption which read: "Looking back on these photos from the legendary @patrickdemarchelier, it feels like a lifetime ago, yet yesterday all at once.

Julianne continued: "Dance is my tie to everything. Where my heart is truly rooted. As I look between a fresh-faced flashback of my 24-year-old self and the new year that stands before me, I can’t help but feel excited that while most things are very different, one thing will always remain the same."

Fans commented: "Beautiful!!! These are breathtaking," and, "Love this so much."

Julianne and her brother, Derek Hough, have had lengthy and successful careers in the dance world. They've remained incredibly close and recently dealt with some difficult family news.

© Disney Julianne and her brother are close

Derek took to Instagram at the beginning of December to explain that his wife Hayley, who he married in 2023, had "become disoriented" at "the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C."

He continued: "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy​", but added that she is in "stable condition".

© Christopher Polk Derek with wife Hayley

Julianne was one of the first to send support and reposted his message adding: "Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek”, thanking fans from “the depths of our families hearts."

On Christmas Day, Hayley took to Instagram with a joyful update in a joint post, sharing a photo of her and Derek sharing a kiss by their tree, where she is sporting green pajamas and a matching silk head scarf.

© Eric McCandless Dancing has been a huge part of Julianne's life

In the post, she wrote: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!" adding: "Cherishing the greatest gift of all."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from friends and fans alike, with Julianne writing: "You are our Christmas miracle."

