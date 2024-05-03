Irina Shayk gets everyone talking in slinkiest dress at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Irina Shayk made sure to turn heads when she stepped out at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala in New York on May 2.

The model donned a seriously slinky, black silk dress which showed off her toned physique. She wore her hair in two, thick looped braids and added heavy, black eye makeup for a dramatic red carpet look.

Accessorising with diamond bracelets and matching earrings, Irina looked elegant and striking for the star-studded event.

Held at Casa Cipriani, the gala helps raise funds and awareness for The King's Trust, a charity that helps young people who have faced disadvantage and adversity to better their future through education and employment.

Irina - who shares a daughter with her ex Bradley Cooper - attended the event solo, but amid reports that she's looking for love.

The 38-year-old was linked to NFL star, Tom Brady in the summer of 2023 when she was photographed leaving his house and there were snapshots of them cuddling up in a car. But their romance appeared to be just a flash in the pan and she's now single again.

Before dating Tom, she was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio who she spent time with at Coachella 2023, but that was said to be purely platonic.

After Kanye West split from his wife, Kim Kardashian, Irina was briefly tied to the rapper, however that relationship was also short-lived.

Irina is still close with Bradley and they co-parent their daughter, Lea, together.

They were first seen as a couple in 2015 and Lea was born in March 2017.

Sadly, their romantic relationship wasn't meant to be and they split in 2019.

Irina later told British Vogue: "Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being.

"Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

They continue to show support for one another and for their little family and have even vacationed on several occasions.

Bradley is now in a relationship with Gigi Hadid.