Julianne Hough wows in sultry fishnet look ahead of long-awaited venture close to home

Julianne Hough just gave a master class on how to wear black but still survive New York City's intense July heat.

As the actress spent the weekend out in the Hamptons, she donned a beautiful Christian Siriano creation for her glitzy night out.

Her set's fishnet look was perfect for the increasingly hot summer nights, and her fans were left obsessing over it as soon as she shared her look on social media.

Julianne took to Instagram to document her night out, sharing not one but two videos giving every detail of her fabulous fashion moment.

The black Christian Siriano two-piece set consisted of a matching skirt and crop-top, both made out of a shiny fishnet material, and Julianne simply wore a black bra and high-waisted bottom under it. She had her signature blonde hair styled in a sleek bun, and accessorized with black Roger Vivier pumps and a textured white purse.

She was styled by Gabriela Langone, who has previously also worked with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Watts, and works as a magazine fashion editor as well.

The star put on the glitz for a dinner in honor of her latest magazine feature, on the cover of Modern Luxury's Hamptons Magazine latest issue. Her fans were quick to rave about her look, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "YOU'VE CAUGHT ME IN A CHOKEHOLD OVER THIS FIT," and: "Love that fit," as well as: "This look is so so good."

The professional dancer is booked and busy these days, and as soon as she wraps up her Hamptons summer, she'll be starting a brand new – although very close to home – project.

© Instagram Julianne rocked her fishnet moment

Earlier this year, it was announced that Julianne would be returning to her dancing roots by way of a new gig on Dancing with the Stars, where her brother and fellow professional dancer Derek Hough is currently a judge.

© Instagram Julianne's make-up was just as fabulous

Following former host Tyra Banks departure, come season 32, which airs in the fall, Julianne will be the dancing competition's new host alongside DWTS mainstay Alfonso Ribeiro.

Speaking with Variety shortly after the announcement, she said: "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

© Getty The actress always aces red carpet style

She added: "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.

© Getty Her new hosting gig is a homecoming

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

Plus, she has the stamp of approval from her predecessor, who previously told Us Weekly: "The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels," adding: "She has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She's a perfect choice! She's gonna crush it!"