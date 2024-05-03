Blake Lively is the ultimate mermaid in outfit sure to cause a frenzy

All that's missing is a tail! Blake Lively looked mermaid-chic and perfectly color-coordinated when she attended the new Tiffany & Co. Jewellery line, Tiffany Titan, in New York City on May 2.

Stepping out in a figure-flattering, turquoise dress complete with glistening scales made of rhinestones and sequins, Blake looked stunning with long, wavy hair which would have made Aerial proud.

Showing off a hint of leg, the striking star was all smiles as she arrived at the event held at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store.

She looked elegant wearing red lipstick and flaunting her glowing complexion.

Inside, Blake was snapped posing alongside the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection.

© Getty Images Blake Lively wore a scene-stealing gown

Her ensemble was a far cry from her recent attire when she was photographed in Italy wearing a wedding dress.

Last month, Blake was captured filming a bridal scene for her upcoming movie A Simple Favor 2.

Her costume consisted of a strapless corset, a huge overlay skirt, long white gloves and a veil.

© Getty Images Blake Lively celebrates the debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection

Blake is reprising her role as Emily Nelson in the sequel to the 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor.

A press release detailing what to expect from the movie read: "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

© Lionsgate Entertainment Blake and Anna will co-star in the sequel to A Simple Favor

Her co-star, Anna Kendrick, is also back for more and will take on her role as Stephanie Smothers.

The photos, in which Anna donned a cocktail dress, suggested the Pitch Perfect actress was playing bridesmaid to Blake's character.

In real life, Blake has been married to Ryan Reynolds for over a decade.

© Dia Dipasupil Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012

They tied the knot in September 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The couple kept details of their big day incredibly secret, but Blake later revealed that her good friend, Florence Welch performed and even left a burn mark from a sparkler on her wedding dress.

© Instagram They share four children

In addition, they had a children's choir and released paper lanterns.

They are now proud parent to four gorgeous girls.