Julianne Hough takes the plunge with head-turning new look after dramatic haircut
Julianne Hough takes the plunge with jaw-dropping new look after dramatic haircut

The DWTS host has a new haircut for the New Year

Julianne Hough suit walking hair
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
Julianne Hough has a glam squad at her fingertips, but this week she cut off her long locks herself - and the results are amazing.

The Dancing with the Stars alum wowed fans with a transformation you can watch in the video below.

But when she stepped out on the red carpet the next day, they were even more blown away by her appearance.

WATCH: Julianne Hough gives herself a makeover

Rocking her chic, short bob, Julianne supported her brother, Derek Hough, at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys.

She was glowing in a plunging Grace Ling dress which reached her navel, ensuring all eyes were on her.

Julianne Hough at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Julianne Hough at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards

While daring look was the talk of Tinseltown, Julianne insisted the night was all about her sibling.

She shared photos and videos on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption which read: "What an honor to present last night at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, and an even bigger honor to have stood there in support as my brother won his 4th Emmy!

"Not only is he the most nominated choreographer (14 times!) in history, but to have won such an amazing award after this past month was an extraordinary way to welcome Derek home - a true depiction of experiencing the highs and lows while so gracefully showing up in gratitude Derek! So proud of you! Love you."

It's been a turbulent time for the professional dancer as his wife, Hayley Erbert, was taken ill over the holidays.Derek took to Instagram at the beginning of December to explain how Hayley, who he married in 2023, had "become disoriented" at "the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C."

Derek Hough with wife Hayley
Derek Hough with wife Hayley

He continued: "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy", but added that she is in "stable condition". 

Derek dedicated his win to Hayley on the night of the Emmys in his speech, reflecting on their difficult month together as he remarked that the win came exactly one month after she was rushed to the hospital.

Derek and Hayley married in 2023
Derek and Hayley married in 2023

"Exactly a month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment," he said, his voice welling up with emotion. "A month ago was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment."

Derek continued: "I want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife. I just flew in from Washington, D.C., last night. Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspired me every day."

