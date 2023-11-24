Dolly Parton, 77, sends the crowd wild in Dallas as she defies her years in Cowboys cheerleading outfit

Dolly Parton, at the impressive age of 77, delivered an unforgettable performance during the halftime show at the Commanders-Cowboys game in Dallas, captivating the audience with her timeless energy and iconic songs.

Dressed in a striking blue and white cheerleading outfit, she sang her classic hits 'Jolene' and '9 to 5', along with a vibrant medley of 'We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You'. Her appearance, accentuating her age-defying spirit, left the packed AT&T Stadium in awe.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless was among the first to express his admiration on X (formerly Twitter), remarking, "How 'bout that Dolly Parton. Talk about dressing for the occasion. Now that is impressive."

Fans joined in the chorus of praises, with comments like: "Joe Biden is 81. Donald Trump is 77. If we have to elect an old person, let it be Dolly Parton," and "She's a queen," flooding social media.

Another fan dubbed her a "national treasure," reflecting the widespread admiration for her performance.

In the CBS booth, announcer Tony Romo couldn't contain his excitement about Dolly's performance. "She was wearing the... Cowboys cheerleading outfit," he noted, addressing his co-commentator Jim Nantz.

"You saw that coming, didn't you? You said, 'I think she's going to go with a liiiittle cheerleading outfit tonight,' and I was like, 'wow, pretty good.'" Even as Nantz attempted to steer the conversation back to the game, Romo enthusiastically added, "I mean, she looks amazing, right? She's wonderful. Who doesn't like Dolly Parton?"

The response to Dolly Parton's lively show starkly contrasted the reception of Jack Harlow's halftime appearance at the Packers-Lions game, where fans were left largely unimpressed.

Concluding the Thanksgiving Day celebrations, DJ Steve Aoki was set to perform during the halftime of the Seahawks-49ers game.

The Commanders-Cowboys rivalry, a Thanksgiving tradition, has been witnessed ten times before, with Dallas clinching eight victories.

The latest Thanksgiving encounter in 2020 saw Washington secure a 41-16 win. This year, Dolly Parton's performance added an unforgettable touch to the long-standing football rivalry, proving her enduring charm and appeal across generations.

