Rihanna leaves jaws on the floor with skintight dress you might have missed

Rihanna looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Yellow Pieces Gala and concert as part of Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

While the superstar's many outfits over the past week have caught attention, including one which featured a baseball cap and diamonds in abundance, the skintight dress she wore on Friday went somewhat under the radar – and your jaw will be on the floor when you see it.

© SplashNews.com Rihanna backstage, dressed all in black, at Yellow Pieces concert and gala in Paris

The Umbrella singer was pictured backstage at the event in the French capital wearing a black floor-length gown which featured a low-cut bust and ruched material down the middle, highlighting the superstar's stunning physique.

Rihanna opted for a strappy gown but for an extra layer of warmth, she draped a fur-like coat over her shoulders, adding dimension and even more chicness to the ensemble.

The award-winning singer also wowed with her honey-hued locks, opting for a sleek straight style, with her makeup dazzling with hints of gold and bronze tones – no doubt from her hugely popular cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna's jewellery was no less dazzling. The star chose to wear Messika jewelry, specifically the Divine Enigma oval cut diamond choker, mixed with the Exotic Charm and Groove bracelets and the Disco Pulsation and Magnetic Love rings.

© SplashNews.com Rihanna was all smiles at the Yellow Pieces concert and gala

The singer was in attendance to support the gala's charitable endeavours as well as her partner, A$AP Rocky who took to the stage to perform. Other artists who donned the stage included Pharrell, J Balvin and more.

Rihanna and the Fashion Killa rapper share two sons together, RZA, one, and Riot Rose, who they welcomed in August 2023, and the day after the Yellow Pieces concert, the family of four enjoyed a night out dining at a fancy Italian restaurant in Paris.

Find out more about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family life in the video below...

WATCH: Inside Rihanna's family life

A$AP and Rihanna were photographed leaving The Cesar Restaurant, with Rihanna holding their eldest, RZA, in her arms while looking every inch the fashion mom in a merlot-hued lace dress with a trendy hood and Gucci shades.



© Getty Rihanna has been turning heads at PFW

The father-of-two followed closely behind carrying Riot in a car seat as he wore a leather jacket adorned with studs paired with dark blue jeans and tan Timberland boots.

© Jackson Lee Rocky and Rihanna

It's clear the superstar couple are keeping things positive despite the Problems hitmaker undergoing legal trouble are dealing with a civil lawsuit filed by former friend and collaborator, A$AP Relli following an incident in November 2021.

Relli filed the case citing assault and battery after alleging that Rocky had used a firearm during the altercation. Relli is seeking more than $25,000 in damages. Rocky is pleaded Not Guilty to the charges.