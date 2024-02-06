Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are counting down the days until they release their new duet, “Purple Irises,” and on Monday they teased fans with some artwork for the collaboration.

The retro-looking image was shared to both musician’s Instagram accounts and showed the pair kicking back at home with Blake playing the guitar by the piano and Gwen relaxing on the sofa.

She looked show-stopping in a daring, denim jumpsuit which was unzipped almost down to her waist and she wore a blue, string bikini top underneath while accessorizing with chunky platform shoes and plenty of chunky jewelry.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gwen Stefani gets her hands dirty while on the ranch

There were paintings of purple irises on the wall and the decor looked like it was straight from the seventies.

The post was captioned: “02.09.24” which is believed to be the release date for their song.

Gwen and Blake have spent weeks teasing fans about new music together and over the weekend the news was officially announced when Gwen, 54, took to her TikTok account to share a clip of herself and Blake, 47, recording their new track, a country-rock track that speaks of finding love in difficult circumstances and persevering through.

It is their first official collab since 2020's "Happy Anywhere" from Blake's album Body Language, which was a top-40 hit.

© Instagram Blake and Gwen have been teasing Purple Irises for weeks

They also came together to record a cover of The Judds' iconic 1984 song "Love Is Alive" for a 2023 compilation album honoring the duo's 40th anniversary.

Gwen and Blake celebrated their second wedding anniversary last year and despite their contrasting lifestyles, she insists they “just work”.

© Emma McIntyre Gwen and Blake with her three sons

In the summer, she gave fans a glimpse into their life in Oklahoma where they live on a sprawling ranch and highlighted how different it is from where she grew up near Los Angeles.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works,” she wrote.

© Instagram Blake enjoying life on the ranch in Oklahoma

"We're from two different worlds / But you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl," she went on to sing.

When he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Gwen couldn’t wait to tell the crowd what an amazing person her husband was.

© Getty Images They says they "just work" together

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said. "Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then.

"A country guy with a love for country music. He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.