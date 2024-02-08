Nicola Peltz Beckham wows in a tiny black corset designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Black never goes out of fashion, and it's a motto Nicola Peltz Beckham is fully aware of as she rocked a gorgeous all-black ensemble for her premiere after-party.

Nicola celebrated the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, on February 3 2024 where she was joined by husband Brooklyn Beckham and his family, including mom Victoria, and afterward the group partied at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they enjoyed Heineken Silver to celebrate the new film.

© Alexandra Alverez Nicola Peltz Beckham at the after-party for her film Lola

The 29-year-old rocked a black corseted top and a pair of low-slung suit trousers which was designed by mother-in-law Victoria, and matched the all-white look she wore to the premiere.

"I love you beyond! Thank you for supporting me tonight and also I’m so obsessed with my custom VB look," Nicola had gushed on Instagram of the white outfit. Nicola's hair had been swept into a bouffant half-up, half-down style but she let it down loose for the after-party.

© Alexandra Alverez Nicola Peltz Beckham wore VB designs

The bespoke look comes after Nicola shut down rumors of a rift between her and designer Victoria after the former Spice Girl was not chosen to design Nicola's wedding gown.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," the actress told Grazia in 2023. "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

© Steve Granitz Nicola in the white version with Victoria

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but later Victoria called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

Lola is Nicola's directorial debut in which she also plays the titular character. Nicola directed the film alongside Bria Vinaite, who found fame in 2017's The Florida Project. Nicola also wrote the screenplay which is set in 2002 in middle America and follows 19-year-old Lola as she saves money to help get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home and away from their mother, Mona (played by Virginia Madsen).

But as she does what it takes to make money, she spirals into drug addiction and is saved only by Arlo’s bright outlook on life.

Trailer for Lola, Nicola Peltz-Beckham's directorial debut

"Thank you so much to this amazing cast and crew," Nicola captioned an Instagram post on January 11, sharing that the film would be released February 9 in limited release.

Victoria, meanwhile, also shared the trailer on her Instagram grid, writing: "We’re so proud of you and all your hard work @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham!!! Excited to share the trailer for Lola… coming out February 9th!! I can’t wait to see it! Kisses."