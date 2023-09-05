Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright went straight to the Awards after their Bali trip

Michelle Keegan showed no sign of jet-lag as she debuted a brand new hair cut at the National Television Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old Brassic star rocked a new wavy bob as she arrived on the red carpet at the O2 Arena with husband Mark Wright.

Michelle looked incredible in a black glittering co-ord with a lengthy train, which showcased her toned figure.

She teamed her ensemble with a pair of matching platform sandals and statement earrings.

The actress sported glowing skin, having stepped off a plane from Bali just hours before attending the awards.

She highlighted her brows and accentuated her eyes with smoky eyeshadow, completing her makeup look with nude lipstick and a touch of highlighter.

Michelle and Mark posed for a series of loved-up snaps on the red carpet, before she joined her Brassic co-stars, including Tom Hansen and Steve Evets.

The hit show has been nominated in the Comedy category, alongside Ted Lasso, Young Sheldon and Ghosts.

© David M. Benett Michelle and Mark looked so in love on the red carpet

© Getty Michelle debuted a new wavy bob

Ahead of her glamorous red carpet appearance, Michelle shared a candid selfie as she prepared to get ready for her big night.

The star looked stunning in sportswear, as she held a bag of food and stuck her tongue out, in the mirror snap.

She wrote in the caption: "Bali [arrow emoji] The O2," before adding: "Running on two hours sleep!"

SEE: Alex Jones displays endless legs in feathered mini dress - and wow

MORE: Amy Dowden dazzles as she makes rare red carpet appearance amid cancer treatment

© Instagram Michelle Keegan posted this selfie ahead of the NTAs

Meanwhile, Michelle's proud husband Mark shared a sweet photo from the Awards on Instagram Stories.

"From the plane and straight to the carpet @officialntas," the Heart radio presenter captioned the post.

Mark shared this cosy selfie from the red carpet

Mark and Michelle, who tied the knot in 2015, flew to Bali for their friends' wedding over the weekend, with both sharing snaps from their gorgeous getaway.

The brunette beauty posed up a storm in a brown bikini and showed off her hair in a natural wave. She quipped in the caption: "In Monica's voice… 'IT'S THE HUMIDITY'."

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless in her bikini

Before jetting to Indonesia, Mark and Michelle put on a show-stopper of a party to celebrate their housewarming last month.

The pair, who moved into their £3.5 million home in 2019 and have been renovating ever since, invited their close friends and family along to celebrate the work being completed. Take a look in the clip below....

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally unveil Essex mansion in full

The bash included live music from their close pals, James 'Arg' Argent and Olly Murs.