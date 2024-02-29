Pamela Anderson, 56, looks incredible as she goes make-up free in new photoshoot

Pamela Anderson, at 56, is radiating confidence and self-acceptance in a fresh, makeup-free look, capturing attention at fashion week and beyond.

The former Baywatch icon graces the pages of High Snobiety in a dynamic photoshoot that showcases her natural beauty, a departure from the heavy makeup and glamorous styling of her past.

Embracing this more authentic version of herself, Pamela reveals, however, that her transition has been met with surprise from those closest to her.

Her sons, Brandon Thomas, 27, and Dylan Jagger, 26, from her marriage to rock musician Tommy Lee, 61, along with her agents, expressed disbelief at her newfound simplicity.

"My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?'" Pamela recounts.

"I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.' And they were just horrified."

© Steven A Henry Pamela Anderson back in 2016 when she wore heavy glam makeup

Pamela's beauty regime has evolved to embrace minimalism, focusing on natural products like homemade rose oil, Epsom salts, olive oils, and shea butter.

In the interview, she reflects on love and relationships, sharing insights from her journey through five marriages—including once to Tommy Lee, once to Kid Rock, twice to Rick Salomon, a brief union with Batman co-producer Jon Peters, and most recently to Dan Hayhurst.

© Dave Benett/amfAR Brandon is Pamela's oldest son

Despite the ups and downs, Pamela maintains a hopeful outlook on love. "Being lonely is good. If you can be alone, then you can be with another person, probably. I know nothing when it comes to relationships," she admits.

For Pamela, love remains the paramount pursuit. "Love is the most important thing in the world. So if you’re in love, you’re brave, and it’s an important thing to cherish," she asserts.

© Fotos International Pamela Anderson in Baywatch

Viewing relationships as mirrors, she philosophizes on the growth and reflection they spur within us. Pamela also speaks to the universal nature of love, transcending labels and affirming her connection to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"You can love somebody, but you can’t change them. And sometimes the most loving thing to do is get out of the way," she concludes, offering a candid glimpse into her personal philosophy on relationships and self-identity.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.