Jennifer Hudson looks fantastic in the chicest co-ord — and fans have a lot to say

Jennifer Hudson has a fabulous sense of style and turned heads with her latest look while visiting Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Jennifer Hudson Show host opted for a tailored white crop top with an asymmetric hem, teamed with a pair of wide-legged pants.

J-Hud also rocked a stylish hair look, consisting of braided high ponytail, that cascaded down past her waist.

The EGOT winner shared several photos of her new look on Instagram with her fans, writing: "Started today in Arkansas doing what I love, singing for cool people and meeting cool people."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look so cool!" while another wrote: "Outfit goals." A third added: "You are a vision!"

Jennifer Hudson looked sensational in a skin-baring new look

It's been an exciting year for Jennifer, who is counting down the days until the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday June 7. Her talk show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, and she was made up when the news was announced last month.

The nomination for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards was announced at the beginning of April. This year, the ceremony will take place on Friday June 7 at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

A close-up look at J-Hud's stylish ensemble

Jennifer's show has been on air since September 2022, she is also one of the executive producers on it.

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music. Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

© Getty The EGOT winner never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion

Just last month, meanwhile, J-Hud took to the stage to perform at The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which marked the Disney classic's 30th anniversary.

The 41-year-old performed two classic hits on stage, The Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

© Instagram Jennifer in one of her two outfits at The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

She made sure all eyes were on her stage outfits too. Her first outfit consisted of a bronze gown cinched in at the waist, complete with billowing sleeves and a structured corset.

When she took to the stage for the second song of the evening, singing Can You Feel The Love Tonight, she stunned in a plunging dress covered in jewels, which she accessorized with a glittering crown. She had the time of her life at the star-studded event, and reflected on the special night on Instagram afterwards.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson performed The Circle of Life in bronze gown

She wrote: "Last night felt like a dream. Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional. And then singing one of my all-time favorite songs 'Circle of Life,' alongside @thereallebo_m and @selloane with a full orchestra…at the @hollywoodbowl!?! As the song says, it was 'far too much to take in!' So, thankfully tonight we are back for Night 2 !!! Do not miss this — See u soon!!"