Katy Perry mocks her appearance in eye-popping dress you can’t miss

Katy Perry put her fabulous taste in fashion and her sense of humor on full display on Sunday night when she rocked an edgy crochet dress for American Idol.

The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker looked sensational in the Bottega Veneta paper mesh gown which was adorned with huge pompoms.

While she wowed in the designer dress, Katy couldn't help but highlight the ensemble's resemblance to a car wash.

She took to Instagram with a selection of photos of herself and added one of her superimposed as a giant spinning brush.

Fans adored her snapshots, especially the car wash creation and commented: "The last photo is why we love you," and added crying with laughter emojis.

Katy had another chance to shine on Sunday when she stepped out alongside her partner, Orlando Bloom, to attend The 2024 Breakthrough Prize held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The cute couple held hands on the red carpet and Orlando could barely take his eyes off his fiancee who looked radiant in a black Bardot-style gown.

They've been together since 2016, and share a daughter, Daisy, three.

© Getty Katy and Orlando at The 2024 Breakthrough Prize

Last year, Katy shared a social media post that gave insight into how they make their relationship work.

"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O." she wrote alongside a photo of the couple as she referred to the boxing term knockout.

She added: "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time."

© Amy Sussman Katy and Orlando have been a couple since 2016

The "California Girls" hitmaker concluded with: "I love you my fighter @orlandobloom," to which Orlando then wrote back in the comments section under the post with: "I love you and our love bombs, wouldn't have it any other way."

At the time, Katy confessed she and Orlando were fans of The Hoffman Process, which is a popular therapy method taught at the Hoffman Institute, where they were staying.

It describes itself as "a week-long residential and personal growth retreat that helps participants identify negative behaviors, moods, and ways of thinking that developed unconsciously and were conditioned in childhood."

© Instagram Katy is no stranger to statement outfits

Orlando also got candid about his and Katy's differing approaches to life in an interview with Flaunt magazine.

"We’re in two very different pools," he said of their relationship. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

He added: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, but I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did. There's definitely never a dull moment."

