Duchess Sophie amazes in floaty dress and skyscraper heels
Digital Cover royal-style

Duchess Sophie is effortlessly chic in floaty dress and skyscraper heels

Prince Edward's wife visited Edinburgh carrying a trendy 2000s accessory  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so effortlessly chic when she arrived at a visit to a charity in Edinburgh on Wednesday. 

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen alongside her husband Prince Edward wearing the 'Yahvi' dress by Beulah London which featured a rounded neckline, a floaty skirt, and fluted sleeves.

She styled the chic dress with a longline navy coat from Chloe which featured a waist-cinching tie belt. Keeping her look simple and stylish were her plain nude pumps from Prada and the 'Noe' bag from Sophie Habsburg - an ultra-trendy noughties-style shoulder bag.

The royal couple paid a visit to Capability Scotland which provides care, support, and education for those with a disability. Later in the day the Duke and Duchess were seen on the steps of New College at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland with the Lord High Commissioner, as well as Moderator Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson and the Military Chaplains.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness) walks across the iconic Abbey Road Zebra Crossing© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walks across the iconic Abbey Road zebra crossing

Sophie wore the same Beulah London she turned heads in when she visited Abbey Road Studios in London in April. The royal was seen walking the iconic Abbey Road crossing in the coral version of the thigh-split dress wearing the same Prada heels, switching her shoulder bag for a snakeskin clutch.

The Duchess' recent outings

Prince Edward's wife was seen earlier this week switching out her floaty dresses for a sumptuous chocolate brown power suit.

Duchess of Edinburgh wearing chocolate brown suit and face mask in Torontoat © Shutterstock
Sophie has worn the Gabriela Hearst trouser suit before

The mother-of-two opted for a sleek tailored look as she toured the Isle of Tiree, the Isle of Skye, and the Isle of Coll with her husband. The leg-lengthening two-piece set from Gabriela Hearst was teamed with a pair of chic chocolate brown heels and a subtly patterned blouse.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during their visit to Golspie, Sutherland.© PA Images
Duchess Sophie turned heads in her green trousers

It is the second time the Duchess has worn a figure-flattering pair of trousers of late. The royal divided royal fans when she paired the olive-green flared trousers from Galvan London with a camel-hued blazer from Max Mara. 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh walk through the village with Lord Lieutenant Patrick Marriott (left) and Chair of Golspie Community Council Henrietta Marriott (right) during a visit to Golspie, Sutherland. © PA Images
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Golspie, Sutherland.

Sophie also pulled her trusty striped knit top from Frame from her wardrobe and cooled down the earthy warm look with a pair of grey block heels from Penelope Chilvers. 

Green with (style) envy

It seems green is on Duchess Sophie's mind when it comes to her recent style choices. The royal attended the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse earlier this month wearing an unexpected emerald green ensemble.

Sophie in green look walking with uniformed man © Getty
Sophie wore nude Prada heels

Sophie paired a structured cropped jacket in a heavy textured satin from Suzannah London. She paired the 'Remy' jacket with the matching skirt which featured a 1950s voluminous silhouette.

Sophie standing to attention in green skirt and jacket© Getty
Sophie's look had a vintage feel

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie blows us away in bold dress for fleeting visit to Italy

The perfect finishing touches were added in the form of her staple Prada pumps and her 'Cleo' clutch in emerald by Sophie Habsburg.

