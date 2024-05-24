Duchess Sophie offers a style masterclass in tiered designer dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked splendid when she stepped out with her husband Prince Edward for another jam-packed day in the Scottish capital.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen on the final day of the General Assembly at New College in Edinburgh which was marked with a visit from Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

© Getty Sophie and Edward have been in Edinburgh

The closing ceremony in the afternoon welcomed new staff to the church and had addresses from the Moderator and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sophie wowed in a recycled designer dress from the luxurious Italian brand Etro. the tiered frock was made from a black fabric covered in brightly-coloured ditsy flowers. The ankle-grazing number featured a collared neckline and a tapered waistline for an extra feminine touch.

The Duchess previously wore the waist-cinching dress when she visited Ukraine in April to show her solidarity with the women, men, and children impacted by the war and as part of her ongoing work to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

On this occasion, the royal styled the Etro number with a longline navy coat from Chloe, the 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo and the 'East/West Mini Leather Crossbody Bag in Seagrass' from Strathberry.

© Getty Duchess Sophie visited the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office to meet with war victims in Kyiv

The day before the Duchess looked equally radiant in a cream fluted dress from Beulah London with Prada heels and the same Chloe coat for warmth.

A contrasting blazer look

The mother-of-two switched out her swishy dresses for a more structured look when she visited The Seashell Trust in Cheadle, Manchester on 15 May.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh donned a stylish pair of tweed trousers

Sophie wowed in a white double-breasted blazer from Altuzzarra in a snowy white hue. The boxy piece was styled with a pair of unexpected tweed leg-lengthening trousers from Roland Mouret.

© Getty Sophie's blazer was double-breasted

Royal followers have become accustomed to seeing the Duchess in classic pumps or smart boots in the winter. However, the royal showed she was ready for summer when she opted for a pair of white wedges - the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrille in White' from Penelope Chilvers.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore a spring staple

Dressing up her look was the 'Iside Top Handle Mini Bag in White' from Valextra which retails for over £3,000.

Wowing in white

The Duchess has proved on many an occasion that she can rock bridal white. Sophie was seen marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Monte Cassino and the Allied victory at the Polish Memorial on day one of her recent trip to Italy.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore the white look to Royal Ascot last year

She was seen re-wearing her 'Allison Pure Silk Crepe Dress' from Suzannah London which featured a dramatic bow at the neck and a belted waistline. Sophie previously wore the garment on the second day of Royal Ascot 2023.