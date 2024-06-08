Duchess Sophie is summer perfection in waist-defining floral dress

Duchess Sophie chose her wardrobe perfectly during a solo appearance at the Royal Windsor Flower Show, with the royal opting for the prettiest floral dress.

The wife of Prince Edward dazzled in a green dress that was covered with dozens of daisies as she teamed up with broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, the honorary president of the Royal Windsor Flower Show, and Dame Mary Berry who also styled out a floral dress for the venture.

Sophie was given a tour by Alan and she ended up coming face-to-face with a knitted version of herself and her husband at the Royal Variety Show. The knitted creations also featured a version of Sir Elton John in yarn.

The Duchess was clearly in good spirits for the event as she was seen giggling alongside Alan and she also examined some tasty treats alongside former Bake Off judge Dame Mary.

Sophie is known for her head-turning fashion looks and earlier this week, she looked fabulous at the UK National Service of Remembrance.

The mum-of-two wore a signature cropped jacket with a dazzling green dress that was adorned with a striking floral print. Accessorising to perfection, Sophie added a new pair of Jimmy Choo heels that were also white with contrasting black details.

In April, Sophie was part of a poignant first as she became the first senior royal to visit Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. In the Sunday Times, she explained that her trip came "at the request of the British government."

Duchess Sophie arrived in the Capital after it emerged that there had been an "estimated 169 cases of conflict-related sexual violence in Ukraine."

"He [President Zelensky] also inquired after the King's health, which gave me the opportunity to hand him a letter from His Majesty," she wrote. "I think he was quite touched and said he would save it for a private moment later to read."

Among her other stops, Duchess Sophie travelled to Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral, the suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, and the British ambassador's residence, before heading to Warsaw on her return trip home.

On International Women's Day in 2019, Sophie publicly announced her commitment to champion the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and the UK's Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), at a reception for Women Peacebuilders at Buckingham Palace.

At the time, she said: "As someone who firmly believes in the equality of men and women, I feel drawn to your cause and to do what I can to help raise further awareness of your work."