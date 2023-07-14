Princess Kate conjures up off-duty chic in pinstripe blazer and belted trousers

Despite her neutral colour scheme, Prince Williams's wife looked anything but beige

Pinstripes will forever be having a moment. The classic print is a go-to for minimalist and maximalist dressers alike. Naturally, the Princess of Wales has a pinstripe piece or two in her extensive wardrobe – and showed off her stripe-laden sartorial flair on Friday.

Prince William’s wife arrived for the visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford serving up mum-on-the-run elegance alongside her husband and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Kate Middleton impresses by singing Welsh national anthem at first ever royal engagement

For the drizzly day, the Princess wore a single-breasted beige blazer by Blaze Milano featuring fine pinstripes and button-down detailing. She layered the uber-shoppable piece, coined the 'Wind Pinstripe Double Breast Silk Linen Blazer,' over a white camisole and belted navy blue trousers. A pair of coordinating flats offered a practical yet pristine footwear choice.

© Getty The Princess of Wales arrived at the Techno Zone, which aims to inspire young people into exploring science, technology, engineering and maths

The mother-of-three wore her chocolate locks down loose (how they remained unaffected by the frizz-inducing rain we will never know) and opted for a radiant beauty blend to highlight her bright facial features.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked chic in a checked blazer

A pair of delicate gold hoop earrings glimmered from under her divinely silky mane, adding a modest sprinkling of sparkle to her polished daywear.

Prince George mirrored his father in a blue Ralph Lauren polo top teamed with bottle green trousers and brown suede brogues as he greeted attendees.

© getty Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane with his mother Princess Kate

Princess Charlotte looked tres chic in a Breton stripe dress featuring a white Peter Pan collar and cardigan which was teamed with some slip-on shoes, while Prince Louis sported a white polo top layered under a cosy navy knit. The young royal also sported plimsolls.

© Getty The royal's blazer cost approximately £1,000

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the world's largest military air show, held annually in July, in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a good relationship with the RAF, with the Prince having served with the Search and Rescue Force for over three years, based at RAF Valley in Anglesey. The Prince is Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and The Princess is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis walks with his parents Prince William and Princess Kate

William and Kate brought Louis’ older brother George to the air show just before his third birthday in 2016, with the youngster donning ear defenders.

The toddler was in his element as he viewed the jets with his parents and even got to sit in the cockpit.