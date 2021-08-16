Orlando Bloom strips completely naked for cheeky swim - sparks celebrity reaction The dad-of-two was looking peachy!

Orlando Bloom turned up the heat on Sunday! The English actor decided to strip completely naked to go for a swim at the weekend - much to the surprise of fellow visitors to the lake.

Orlando, 44, shared three photos and a video on Instagram which he captioned with splashing water emojis. The first image showed him topless and stood up in the lake, while another was a close-up selfie of the smiling star.

WATCH: The moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out their baby's gender

But the most risqué snapshot showed Orlando stood at the edge of the lake and completely naked, aside from a towel draped over his shoulder.

His celebrity friends were quick to react. "That family on the other side," wrote Helena Christensen, along with a crying laughing emoji, while actress Roma Downey joked, "Peachy" along with two matching emojis.

Orlando caused a stir with his cheeky Instagram photo

Josh Brolin posted a series of rock emojis - the sign of the horns - while Amanda de Cadenet added: "OMG Orly!"

Among those to 'like' the post were Gywneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox, Luke Evans and Jeremy Renner.

The star shared a series of photos from the lake

No doubt fiancée Katy Perry gave the photos her seal of approval. The smitten couple announced their engagement in February 2019 and are the proud parents to daughter Daisy Dove, who will turn one on 26 August.

Orlando is also a dad to ten-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Orlando and Katy announced their engagement in 2019

The two ladies get on famously - just last month, Katy shared a video of herself and Miranda promoting the former Victoria's Secret model's Kora Organics products.

"Spent me #welnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch! First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk #amianinfluencernowornah," the singer captioned the cute post which also featured several photos and more videos from the launch.

Miranda and Katy get on famously

Orlando was quick to comment, writing: "You two are the cutest. I mist all the fun."

The father-of-two's comment became an instant hit, with nearly 5,000 followers liking it and dozens praising him for his remark – while others clearly enjoyed his 'mist' pun.

